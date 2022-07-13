Spirit Of Silvano looks sharp with blinkers

RACE 1 (1,200M)

(2) COUNTRY TIME finished second in all three outings over 1,000m at this course. She should have more to offer over this trip.

(3) CREME BRULEE improved in her second start over this track and trip. She should make her presence felt with further progress.

(1) CATTALEYA was on debut when finishing behind Creme Brulee but should get closer with the benefit of that experience.

(8) OLA BOMBSHELL should also have come on from her debut and could improve to earn a cheque.

Watch the betting on well-bred newcomers (6) GIFT FROM HEAVEN and (9) SILVERLINKS.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

(7) MASTER JOSH and (3) GREEN FALCON made the expected improvement when stepped to this trip for their second starts after their 1,000m debuts. Both should make further progress and be competitive.

(2) COLLOIDAL GOLD took a big step forward from his debut run with a fast third over this track and trip last time. The likely leader.

(6) LEADERSHIP is a likely improver who could get into the picture after the form of his debut was franked.

RACE 3 (1,400M)

(8) SCALINI confirmed the promise of his debut third over 1,000m when improving to finish a staying-on fourth over 1,200m. On that evidence, he will have more to offer, with pole position a bonus.

(1) CANFORD LIGHTS has a bit to find on that form but will enjoy reverting to this trip.

(2) HEATHCLIFF should also improve returning to this distance.

(10) TEATRO has the form and experience to be competitive. But a wide draw does him no favours.

(6) MUCHO DINERO can improve to make his presence felt.

RACE 4 (1,400M)

(1) BETTY BOOP has improved with every start and is bred to be better over this trip. She should open her account.

(4) ECHO OF LIFE will be looking to go one better, too, having finished second over this track and trip last time.

(11) SAY YES got back on track when resuming after a break. She is bred to be even better over the extra distance.

(5) FUTURE GIRL, (7) LADY CIMBA and (10) PONTE VECCHIO are also open to improvement over this trip.

RACE 5 (1,400M)

(1) CAPTAIN OF STEALTH is better than his last run suggests. He should bounce back to form reverting to his optimum trip.

(3) SEVENTH GEAR and (7) HYDE PARK have a bit to find on form behind Captain Of Stealth but should pose more of a threat on revised weight terms.

(6) MY BESTIE was rewarded for his consistency when returning from a break. He ought to have come further.

(2) SPEED MACHINE, who has shown a glimpse of his old form, is also capable of staking a claim over this trip.

RACE 6 (1,400M)

(5) CRACKLIN’ ROSE was second over this trip in her last two starts. She should go one better. She finished ahead of last-start winner (7) MAGICAL JAVA in April and should have the measure again on similar terms.

(2) FORRIES FOREVER has been competing in stronger races. This looks easier.

(3) BELLE ROUGE is better than her post-maiden form suggests. She remains open to improvement over this trip with blinkers.

RACE 7 (1,000M)

(1) BRIANNA is favourably treated by the conditions. She remains capable but is inconsistent. So, take on trust.

(2) SONIC BURST and (3) MA BLACK arrive in good form and are effective over this trip at this level.

(5) DIFFERENT FACE and (6) CHILLY WINTER have been holding form and are closely matched. They should make their presence felt.

(7) SEEKING PEACE is distance suited and is capable of getting into the picture.

RACE 8 (1,950M)

(1) SPIRIT OF SILVANO improved with blinkers last time and will be hard to beat if confirming the progress made with the headgear.

(4) ELECTRIC WARRIOR (4kg), (3) RUN RUDOLPH RUN (3kg) and (6) TWICE THE MASTER (4kg) finished behind Spirit Of Silvano at level weights but should threaten on these terms.

(7) NOTHINGELSEMATTERS is improving and can surprise.