Spore-owned horse gives HK trainer 300th victory

Jockey Jerry Chau wearing the famous Lucky Stable colours of red and purple to a narrow victory on Easy Snip in the first race at Sha Tin on Sunday. The Robert Ng-owned galloper gave trainer Benno Yung his 300th Hong Kong win. PHOTO: HKJC

HONG KONG In a season of landmarks, trainer Benno Yung became the latest Hong Kong racing participant to reach a significant milestone by posting his 300th winner at Sha Tin on Sunday.

Easy Snip, the horse that gave him his momentous occasion, won the first race with jockey Jerry Chau donning the famous red-and-purple racing silks most familiar with Singapore race-goers.

It was that of Lucky Stable, one of the most successful owners in Singapore with a host of classic victories, including three Singapore Gold Cups (Katong Ocean in 1969, Lucky Treasure in 1997 and Three Crowns in 1998).

Lucky Stable was started by the late Ng Teng Fong, the property tycoon who was once Singapore’s richest man.

Easy Snip is owned by his son Robert, the billionaire chairman of Hong Kong property investment and development conglomerate Sino Group.

The five-year-old Australian-bred stepped up on three consecutive seconds to land the Class 4 Kam Tin River Handicap over 1,200m by a short head from Watch Buddy (Harry Bentley).

It was Easy Snip’s first success in 14 starts.

“300 is a good milestone. I’d like to say thanks to the owner, Mr Ng, who’s given me a lot of support and never interfered with my planning and decisions about how to train the horse. He’s a lovely owner who’s given me great support,” Yung, 64, said.

“I just try to keep the horses in good health. That’s my major thing. I believe if horses are in good health, they’ll win for you.

“I just try to do my best. To be honest, I didn’t count how much I had so far. I just try to get every single horse to get the best result.”

Granted a trainer’s licence ahead of the 2013/14 season, Yung previously served as an assistant trainer to Christopher Cheung, Tony Millard and John Size after riding for several seasons.

With 22 wins overall this term, he has continued to underline his reputation as a prolific trainer on Sha Tin’s dirt surface, where he leads the standings with 10 winners.

While Yung’s milestone pales against those recently reached by Zac Purton (1,500 Hong Kong wins) and Tony Cruz (1,000 wins at Sha Tin), his achievement came as South Africans Luke Ferraris and Douglas Whyte combined for their first success together with The Good Deal in the Class 5 Lam Tsuen River Handicap over 1,200m.

“It was nice to ride a winner for Douglas,” Ferraris, 21, said.

“We were joking about it and the full circle from the days I was sitting on the fence watching him (13-time Hong Kong champion jockey Whyte) ride, so to ride a winner for him is pretty special. It’s a bit overdue, but I’m happy it’s come.”

Purton took his season’s tally to 110 with a brace – Romantic Laos and Alacrity, both trained by Jamie Richards.

The Australian believes Romantic Laos, winner of the second section of the Class 4 Ng Tung River Handicap over 1,400m, can continue to develop with experience.

“He showed early on in his trials that there was something here, but he just needed a few runs and he needed to get up to a distance that was going to be suitable for him,” Purton said.

“On race day, he sweats, he jig-jogs, he carries on. He needs to learn to accept it a bit better. He’s getting better, he’s going the right way.”

Alacrity showcased decent staying potential with a powerful display in the Class 3 Tan Shan River Handicap over 1,800m.

“He’s had a couple of runs here now and he’s stepped up to a trip that’s more suitable,” Purton said of the four-year-old imported from Chile as a Group 1 winner.

“The speed was nice and then he just did the rest. I thought he was pretty soft on the line, so he’s got more there.”

The double was Richards’ first at Sha Tin. It brought the Kiwi’s total to 23 wins for the campaign. – HKJC