Star helps Seow shoot clear

Jerlyn Seow pulling out all the stops to drive War Star (No. 8) past a tenacious Always Together (Marc Lerner) in the Class 4 Division 1 race (1,200m) on March 17.

Reigning champion apprentice jockey Jerlyn Seow did not spring out of the gates in 2024, but her sheer consistency has slowly put her back where she belongs, the driver’s seat on seven winners.

With seven months left to go, it is too early to say whether the cream has risen to the top.

But Seow has proven to be a more reliable rider than her peers, not just by crossing the line first, but also by keeping her nose clean.

Her main rival and 2023 runner-up Jamil Sarwi actually threw down the gauntlet at the start of the new season, ending January with the yellow jersey on four winners, two clear of Seow.

However, with champion trainer Jason Ong supporting Seow with better firepower, it was not long before the tide was turned.

At the same time, Jamil hit a brickwall. Donna Logan’s apprentice has not saluted since Elliot Ness on Jan 27.

Worse, he incurred the wrath of the stewards for his handling of Bizar Wins on March 9.

He starts a two-month suspension from March 18.

Clyde Leck is not that far off on three winners while Faiz Khair has improved, just as 2023 challenger Rozlan Nazam has yet to take off in 2024.

But that perfect chemistry between Seow and Ong may well prove hard to oppose in the coming months.

War Star’s ($39) win in the $50,000 Class 4 Division 1 Polytrack race (1,200m) not only brought up their sixth success together, but also back-to-back wins with Seow up.

At their first pairing in a Class 5 Polytrack race over 1,100m on March 2, War Star came off a handy spot to score.

It was not so smooth sailing this time around despite a handy barrier in three. Two horses won the speed battle up front, posting them three wide, while another two kicked up on their inside to hold their ground.

Visually, War Star looked like he might come to the end of his tether after travelling without cover throughout.

Seow had actually not popped the question yet, and when she did, the Super One three-year-old thrust into top gear.

Always Together (Marc Lerner) rallied back on the rail, but War Star did not yield an inch either, kept pinning his ears back to prevail by the barest of margins.

Atlante Legend (Krisna Thangamani) ran third, another 1½ lengths away. The winning time for the 1,200m on Polytrack was 1min 11.92sec.

“I was told to lead if I can, but to take a seat if they are faster,” said Seow.

“He was three wide with no cover, but he was always travelling on the bit.

“He was up in class, but I thought he still stood a good chance with the light weight (52kg).

“Nowadays, a Class 4 field is not much different from a Class 5 field. So, I was quite confident he could measure up as long as things go his way.”

Ong praised the plucky lass for another smart ride and the high level of confidence she is riding with these days.

“This horse has matured a lot. When he first got here, he didn’t have a good resume,” said the Singaporean trainer.

“I put him back on Poly and he has been more forward since. The light weight and the good barrier also helped.

“Shout-out to Paul Summers, the club farrier. The horse had feet issues and he did a lot of work for his hoof to grow out nicely.

“I thought the stablemate (Pacific Commander) would be hard to beat, but Jerlyn had War Star in a better run and position – she’s been riding in terrific form.”

Beaming when No. 8 was semaphored on the board shortly after the pull-up, Seow, however, felt a little disappointed when she returned to scales.

“Today I had all my friends from Fuhua Secondary School coming to the races,” said the former Jurong girl, who now lives in Canberra.

“But they were late and missed this race and the photo with me. It was still nice to have them here to support me.”

Unfortunately, none of her remaining five rides were able to give them another chance at the lead-in photo, as all finished unplaced.

She did not meet with any better joy with her two earlier rides, though she rued Nineoneone’s seventh place in Race 2.

“I was really unlucky with Ninenineone. There was no pace at all,” she said.

“This horse needs a fast pace to finish off. And I was also on the fence with nowhere to go.

“I knew it’d be hard for him to catch up, but he still ran on okay.”

