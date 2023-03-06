A Starring role if the shoe fits

Sabah Star (A'Isisuhairi Kasim) striding home a convincing winner from Stenmark (Jamil Sarwi) in the Class 3 race over 1,400m on Saturday. ST PHOTO: SYAMIL SAPARI

All the buzz had been about overwhelming favourite Dream Alliance in Saturday’s $70,000 Class 3 race (1,400m), but trainer David Kok was more worried about an Achilles’ heel of Sabah Star’s – quite literally, footwear malfunction.

From the way Dream Alliance motored home at his last start in a Class 4 race, only to come up short against the in-form Super Salute, one would have to be really hard to please to not fancy the Tim Fitzsimmons-trained four-year-old.

Kok does not doubt a second that the son of Into Mischief was a horse with plenty of upsides. A three-in-a-row at the end of the 2022 season had captured the imagination of more than a handful.

But, on face value and at that point in time, Kok was convinced Sabah Star was still the better horse.

“I wasn’t worried about Dream Alliance. Sabah Star carried a lighter weight (52.5kg) this time, and he was back in a class he’s won before,” said Kok.

“To me, he’s a Class 3 turf horse, and he was the best horse in the field.”

If there was to be one caveat, it was the Pins six-year-old getting wrong-footed by his own tendency of springing a shoe in a race. Sabah Star has returned to the stables shoeless three times in the last six starts.

“The only thing I was concerned about was that he keeps casting his plate,” said Kok.

“The shoe cannot be fitted properly because his hoof wall is too thin and the nails don’t get a good grip.

“I have to thank my two farriers, James Brownsea and Vellan Selvam. They have done a great job in securing the shoe better.”

The Royal Sabah Turf Club’s galloper certainly nailed it this time.

Not only did he come back with all plates on, but Dream Alliance also got a full view of the rear set in the home straight.

Coming off a perfect rail-hugging run in midfield, Sabah Star ($22) was never going to lose once jockey A’Isisuhairi Kasim angled him out for his run down the middle of the track.

On the other hand, Dream Alliance (Simon Kok) had less of an uninterrupted run at a crucial moment. As he attemped to take a gap between Sabah Star and Stenmark (Jamil Sarwi), he had to steady when Stenmark rolled in and crowded him.

He had to settle for third place, 1½ lengths off Sabah Star, while Stenmark kept up his searching run to finish second, a ½-length astern.

The winning time was 1min 21.76sec for the 1,400m on the long course.

Whether Dream Alliance could have posed a bigger threat without the check is a moot point, but Kok would probably not have a bar of it.

“He’s always been a good horse, and he proved it today. He won fair and square,” he said.

“Harry rode him very well and it’s good to get another win for the Royal Sabah Turf Club.”

A’Isisuhairi was combining for a first success in six pairings on Sabah Star, but two of his six other 2023 wins came aboard Royal Sabah Turf Club stablemate and unbeaten three-year-old, Sabah Ace.

The Malaysian jockey said that in the last week or so, he had been feeling bullish that another hurrah for the East Malaysian outfit would hail from Sabah Star.

“He was a lot more relaxed in his work this week. I told David he could run a big race today,” he said.

“Last time he would pull, but he was on his best behaviour this time, even on the way to the barriers.

“I didn’t touch him early, just let him stride along. As he’s got a short sharp sprint, I waited a while before going for him.

“He let down nicely in the last 300m. Hopefully, he can win again – even if barrier No. 1 and the light weight helped him today.”

With that eighth win from 29 starts, Sabah Star has banked in more than $255,000 in stakes.