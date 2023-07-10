Stars are better aligned this time

Jockey Manoel Nunes steering the Jason Lim-trained $16 favourite Prestige Star to an easy victory in Race 2 on Saturday. ST PHOTO: SHAHRIYA YAHAYA

Leading trainer Jason Lim enjoyed one of his best days at the office on June 17 when he saddled his first career four-timer.

Without being greedy, the Singaporean still felt the harvest could have been even more bountiful, if not for a loose horse in a race.

Prestige Star was actually one of Lim’s best chances on that day.

But the $19 second favourite had to check down the back straight when the riderless Big Tiger (who had dumped Benny Woodworth at the start) came veering into his path.

Jockey Bernardo Pinheiro had to take evasive action before ducking back to the fence.

But the loss of momentum cost them a couple of lengths and, ultimately, the race that was won by Red Dot.

“That’s racing”, as they say, with Lim just having to hope for better luck at the American Pharoah four-year-old’s next outing.

Saturday’s $50,000 Class 4 Division 2 race over 1,200m looked like the ideal race for redemption.

The strapping chestnut had actually made some headway since his last run, with the booking of Manoel Nunes a real plus.

The start and middle stage of the race were trouble-free this time, but Prestige Star still took up a more rearward position than thought.

With Last Samurai (Faiz Khair) clapping on the speed in the lead, the 11-horse field was well strung out. Trapped three deep, Prestige Star always had cover, though.

At the 300m, the well-supported Teardrops looked like he could give Daniel Moor a running double after the visiting jockey and Hurricane won the opener in a canter.

But, along came Prestige Star down the middle of the track.

The $16 favourite was on point this time, holding sway to keep the fast-closing Lucky Baby (Wong Chin Chuen) at bay by one length.

Teardrops hung on for third place, another 3/4 lengths away.

The winning time was 1min 11.2sec for the 1,200m on the Polytrack.

“We were actually very confident at his last start,” said Lim.

“But Big Tiger dropped his jockey at the start and hampered our chances. We were blocked for a run.

“He still ran well. We were again confident today, especially with Nunes riding.

“He was in a perfect position throughout, and Nunes launched him at the right time.

“It’s good for his owner, ‘Samy Curry’.”

“Samy Curry” is the nickname given to Maheyndran Veerasamy, the owner of popular Dempsey Road restaurant Samy’s Curry.

“Samy has been a great supporter of mine for a while. We won many races (three) together with Chicago Star under the SMR Stable banner, he also had Gentlemen Agreement with me,” added Lim.

“He then transferred these two horses to Richard Lim, but then sent me Prestige Star and a new three-year-old called Magic Master, also under the Plus Six Stable.

“Samy also has a new two-year-old we just registered. He named him Commander Jones and put him under the SMR Stable.”

Nunes was glad he did his part to spice up Maheyndran and Lim’s day.

The Brazilian four-time Singapore champion jockey was glad he won a first race on a horse who was not all that unfamiliar to him.

“He’s a big horse. I rode him before (when trained by Ricardo Le Grange as War Commander), but today is the first time I won on him,” said Nunes.

“I’ve been working him and I felt he had improved from the last time I rode him.

“He was not 100 per cent at his last start, but all credit should go to Jason for bringing this horse to his peak today.

“Today, he also drew a good barrier and I had him in a lovely spot. There was a lot of speed to the race.

“He showed a nice turn of foot towards the end.”