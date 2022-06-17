Start the day by Feeling Groovy

RACE 1 (1,400M)

(12) FEELING GROOVY started at long odds when a pleasing fifth on debut. She confirmed that promise with a third second-up. The longer trip will be better. The one to beat.

(10) GIRL OF TREGUNTER will pose a threat with improvement after an encouraging run over the shorter distance.

(3) FORGED IN ICE improved with blinkers to finish second over this trip last time. A repeat of that effort will give her a top chance.

(7) SLEEK AS SILK is another likely improver after a pleasing fourth on debut and is also likely to get involved.

RACE 2 (1,500M)

(8) DOWSER did not go unnoticed when a modest seventh on debut. He should improve markedly on that effort.

(12) PHANTOMOFTHEFOREST and (13) INTREPID ACT posted their career-best efforts last time. They should make their presence felt with further improvement.

(3) PROFESSOR SNAPE is a well-bred newcomer to keep an eye on, especially if there is support.

RACE 3 (1,600M)

(2) GRUE OF ICE will enjoy the extra distance after a fast-finishing fifth over a shorter trip from a break last time.

(4) DUCHESS OF SUSSEX has found her niche with blinkers. She should give another competitive account.

(14) HOT STRIKE and (15) LAUREL LANE are drawn wide but have been holding form. They are likely to be in the mix again.

The Highveld raider (11) ANGELOFTHEMORNING will be suited to this trip.

RACE 4 (2,400M)

(1) SENSO UNICO is highly regarded and will appreciate the drop in class from Grade 1 company. As the best-weighted runner, he will take some beating.

The course-and-distance winner (6) SPRING FLING lost little in defeat when second (giving 4kg) to a progressive sort last time.

(4) SALVATOR MUNDI finished behind (10) CHEWBACA and (5) DECORATED in the Lonsdale. There should be little separating the trio again, but Salvator Mundi is weighted to reverse that form.

Last-start winner (7) SILVANO’S TIMER has most scope for improvement in the field. Keep safe.

RACE 5 (2,400M)

(12) SHE’S A KEEPER is the top-rated and best-weighted runner. She arrives in winning form but the only concern is she is is untried over this trip.

The progressive three-year-old (6) LIGHT OF THE MOON was second in a 2,000m Grade 1 last time. She, therefore, has no stamina doubts.

(4) FOLLOW THE STAR and last year’s winner (2) KEEP ON DANCING must be respected. Both are honest, consistent and distance- suited.

RACE 6 (1,000M)

(12) COIN SPINNER is showing his potential. He raised his game to win a similar contest at Greyville over 1,200m and has scope for further improvement.

Veterans (8) SOCRATES and (6) FILIPPO cannot be ignored. The preference is for Socrates, who boasts strong form.

Stablemates (7) TEMPTING FATE and (11) PRAY FOR RAIN also bring good form and should not be discounted.

The striking grey (9) AFTER THE RAIN will strip fitter after his comeback close-up second.

RACE 7 (1,200M)

(5) JOSHUA HOTSNAKE has good form and is distance-suited.

The hat-trick-seeking (6) LETABA picked up a five-point penalty for his last win. He has a tougher task but is not out of it.

(10) KNIGHT WARRIOR has been unreliable on the Polytrack but did score nicely last time. He has won on the turf, so deserves respect.

(13) GOOD QUEEN BESS has been a bit of a disappointment but looks a lively danger.

The last run of (14) ALL THE TIME is best ignored. He could be the surprise package.

RACE 8 (1,200M)

(3) JET CAT is in good form and is an obvious leading hope.

(5) TWO OF US is probably at his best over this course and distance and must be considered.

(7) NORTHERN WARRIOR has tended to be unreliable. He ran well for third last time, so must be considered.

(8) ONE TOO MANY has struggled in his last two starts but is back on the grass and the blinkers have been removed. He could be the surprise package.

(9) DISPICABLE is back on the grass and could run well.

(12) CABINET SHUFFLE is in good form. A winning chance.