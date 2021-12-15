Start the day with the gelded Bluff On Bluff

Form Analysis for Wednesday’s South Africa (Kenilworth)

RACE 1 (1,000M)

(1) BLUFF ON BLUFF has improved after being gelded. Third in a competitive race last time, he rates as the one to beat.

(16) TRIVIAL MATTER showed promise in two starts over this trip before a rest. He is likely to improve and the booking of Richard Fourie suggests a solid effort is expected.

(13) KING OF COLTS defied a market drift when third at big odds on debut. He will be wiser to the task and could improve to play another leading role.

A few others could feature, including newcomer (14) NAUSHON.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

The lightly raced (1) IRISH MORNING is probably better than rated. He has been rested but is likely to take another step forward this campaign and rates as the one to beat, despite conceding weight to all.

Last-start course-and-distance winners (5) T’CHALLA and (3) SPRING AWAKENING are capable of following up. But they face a tougher assignment, so will need to raise their game. Spring Awakening is worse off at the weights with (4) ALL ABOUT AL, who was unlucky not to have finished closer last time. He could make amends on these terms in his peak.

(2) GAINSFORD also has a say.

RACE 3 (1,400M)

(8) MISS GREENLIGHT confirmed the promise of her debut second with another runner-up finish last time. With natural improvement, she should open her account soon.

(12) WHAT A CHERRY has shown promise in both starts over 1,000m. She gave the impression last time that she could have more to offer stepping up in trip.

(5) RAISING QUINN improved over further to this trip last time. The filly is expected to build on that effort to be competitive.

(1) PERFECT TRUST, (2) TAMIL TIGER and (4) ROSIE ROAN could also have their say.

RACE 4 (1,800M)

The well-bred stablemates (3) ZIPPY OVER and (5) NTINGA fit a similar profile. Both are going the right way and appreciate the longer run-in over this trip.

The fillies (6) EMPRESS OF JADE and (7) HIGH DUDGEON are maturing types who are open to improvement with blinkers.

(4) MAGIC MOMENTS enjoyed the step-up to this distance last time, staying on for second. The filly should be competitive if building on that improvement.

RACE 5 (1,800M)

(9) GLOBAL FORESTS wore blinkers for the first time when second, finishing ahead of (2) DOUGLAS, in a handicap. Both are improving and should have a say in the finish.

(5) SUNDAY ISLAND finished second in three of his last four starts, all with blinkers. The colt should be competitive despite the widest draw.

(6) DOUBLE DUET is bred to appreciate this step-up in trip. He warrants respect, having hinted at ability over shorter distances.

RACE 6 (1,200M)

(2) STAR MASTER was not disgraced in a sales race from a wide draw last time. A return to this trip and class should stand him in good stead. Riding arrangements, however, suggest stablemate and debut winner (8) QUEEN’S WOOD is the pick.

The highly regarded (3) VOLDEMORT should also enjoy reverting to this course and distance, over which he shed his maiden tag.

The consistent (5) DOUBLE CHARGE boasts solid form at this level and is likely to give another competitive account of himself.

RACE 7 (1,400M)

The KZN raider (3) AFTER THE RAIN impressed by reeling off a four-timer and has scope for further improvement. He could be better than rated and must be respected on his Cape Town debut.

(2) LOOK FOR HOUNDS ran well against stronger rivals on unfavourable terms over this course and distance last time. The gelding just needs to repeat that effort back in a handicap on the same mark to fight out the finish.

(1) ARCTIC DRIFT appears the pick of the CL Bass-Robinson runners on riding arrangements and should fare better back home. But stablemate (4) ADIOS AMIGOS will be suited by conditions and is preferred.