Start the day right with Bright Star

RACE 1 (1,600M)

(10) BRIGHT STAR made good improvement at her second start but has drawn a bit wide. Preferring this trip, she has a strong chance.

(2) FEELING GROOVY did well from a tough draw last time. She now has the best draw.

(8)DUCHESS OF GOLD found strong support when going this trip for the first time but was still green. A better showing expected. Stable jockey Warren Kennedy has opted for first-timer (3) GRANDI ORECCHIE, who worked well.

RACE 2 (1,400M)

(5) ASPECT made a smart debut over a shorter trip. The longer distance suits and the form has been franked.

(9)FLEET COMMANDER found market support on debut and finished a close fourth from a tough draw. He should make a bold bid.

(2) WICCAN WARRIOR was friendless in the market on debut in feature company. He was not far back and can make improvement.

(1) POLITICAL PARTY has made improvement and the form of his last run has been franked.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

(12) GIMME’S LADDIE found market support on debut and showed up nicely despite racing greenly. He should have come on lengths.

(15) SEATTLEGREENLIGHT improved nicely second-up with support. The blinkers go on and he can make further improvement.

(6) GALAXION needed his last run when trying further. He is back to a sprint with blinkers. With a 4kg claimer up, he should be competitive.

(10) BLACK CHERRY is a nicely bred first-timer from a strong stable. Watch the betting.

RACE 4 (1,000M)

(5) UNITED PRINCE shows promise and finished close in a strong maiden last time. He could prove better over this shorter trip with blinkers.

(3) WINTER PEARL is returning from a lengthy break but had shown promise in good company. A big chance from a strong stable.

(4) DONQUERARI improved nicely second-up over the course and distance. He warrants consideration with a useful 2.5kg claimer up.

(9) GLOBAL PATH is back on turf and did improve first-up with blinkers.

RACE 5 (2,400M)

(5) TAKE TO WAR is lightly raced. He is going over this distance for the first time. However, he is bred to stay the trip.

(9) SPECIAL CHARM is taking on the males and also going over this trip for the first time. But she looks primed for this.

(4) LA DREAMER is also taking on the males but has gone close over course and distance before.

(7) BELLE’S FIRST WAVE is struggling to improve but has shown up well over ground. A strong chance in a poor field.

RACE 6 (2,400M)

(6) SPACE NEWS has tumbled down the ratings and should be more competitive after showing some improvement with blinkers. He does stay the trip.

(1) SECRET GIVER was a beaten favourite on the Poly last time but his best form has been on the turf. He can make amends.

(4) TWICE GOLDEN is another that has been dropping in the handicap. He has won over the course and distance. With a 4kg claimer up, he can make all the running.

(3) ATOMIC BLONDE, who is unbeaten in two Poly runs, has taken a hefty five-point rise.

RACE 7 (1,000M)

(8) GOOD QUEEN BESS was a revelation when returning to a sprint. She won well in mixed company in a useful field. She was seldom far back when racing over further.

(11) AREA FIFTY ONE is back over her best trip and appears the pick of the two Michael Miller runners.

(1) KEEP THE LIGHTS ON had a tough draw when trying further in feature company last run. She gets a 2.5kg claimer and should do better over this shorter trip.

(12) LADY CATHERINE is quick but seems to be better on the Poly. Still, she cannot be written off.

RACE 8 (1,000M)

(8) LIVE MY LIFE is a lightly raced filly returning from a lengthy break. But she could prove a cut above this line-up.

(5) BLAZE OF SILK is over his best course and distance. He has held his own in stronger company.

(11) IRON BARK has shown steady form on the Poly leading to his last win. He gets a 4kg claimer up.

(2) SIR POM took on much stronger rivals last run but was not too far back. He had some fair form over this distance on the Poly.

RACE 9 (1,200M)

(9) ETHIOPIAN QUEEN has been a bit disappointing. But she has a rating drop and looks competitive.

(6) INDIGO FIELDS was much improved with blinkers and is taking on slightly weaker opposition.

(1) DIAMOND GIRL was upstaged by a 66-1 chance last start on the Poly. Her better form has been on the turf.

(16) SHELL SEEKER faded badly on her comeback after a long break but is much better than that.