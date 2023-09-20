Start off your evening with Mocha Macaroon

Race 1 (1,450m)

(5) MOCHA MACAROON has been threatening and has a bright chance of exiting the maidens.

(1) LORNA LILLY fought on gamely to run second last time and could get involved in the finish.

(10) WONDER I DO was backed in both starts but needs to produce her work shown.

(8) LIFE LESSON can improve further over the extra.

Race 2 (1,800m)

(11) ARABIAN RED enjoyed the longer distance and should be hard to peg back against a moderate field.

(1) PERFORM looks the likely one to challenge.

(2) ANTANANARIVO (blinkers on), (7) CITY LIGHTS, (8) DUELLONA and (9) MOUNT ETNA are each-way hopes.

Race 3 (1,800m)

(4) DESTINY OF SOULS was given a big lift in the merit ratings. He gives both (8) BEY SUYAY (beaten 3.75 lengths) and (6) TERRA TIME (beaten 6.5 lengths) 4kg. However, he never raised a sweat in winning and should confirm.

(2) RAFFLES and (5) PERFECT WITNESS renew rivalry and it could get close again between them.

Race 4 (1,600m)

(1) PRIMROSE PATH beat (6) LEONESSA by 1.3 lengths but the 1kg difference could see them get close at the finish.

Many runners are looking to get into the frame, including (4) SUMMER OF DREAMS, (8) A PLACE IN THE SUN, (2) PERILLA, (3) LADY ELLIOT and (5) DUENNA.

Race 5 (1,600m)

(2) AVOONTOAST was a length in front of (3) BALLROOM BLISS last time and, over 200m shorter, should confirm.

(8) KEY ELEMENT got going too late last time but could grab them late.

(7) I AM REGAL is holding form and could challenge.

(6) MIDNIGHT CRYSTAL has ability but needs to put more in.

Slow starter (1) QUEEN OF SMOKE and (4) LADY CALAVERA could get into the reckoning.

Race 6 (1,200m)

Wide open and luck in running could be the decider.

Three-year-olds (2) MOOLA MAN and (5) DREAMLAND are maturing and could prove superior.

Honest (6) BACK TO BASICS and (3) MESCAL renew rivalry and either could come up trumps.

Top weight (1) TWICE THE STORM never got into it last time after a bad start.

(7) SUPER AWESOME and recent maiden winner (8) FAST DUTY cannot be ignored.

Race 7 (1,450m)

All nine runners need to be included in exotics.

(3) SCALLYWAG has three wins and a second for new yard.

(7) FUNKY MUSIC (looking for four straight wins) and (9) FREE MOVEMENT (better than last run) should finish on top of each other on collateral form.

(4) WHAT A HONEY (pole draw) and (6) BRAVE VIKING (needed last outing) have serious claims on solid form.

(2) FAST LOVE could just need it.

Classy (1) SAVANNAH STORM could flash up fresh.

Race 8 (1,450m)

Difficult race to assess.

(5) CERULEAN DANCER finished nearly two lengths in front of (8) WRITTEN IN STONE last time and, before that, was a similar distance ahead of (6) MEET THE CAPTAIN.

(7) CARNELO could benefit from a wide draw and run on strongly.

(2) INNER SENSE and (3) VAR PARK could make their presence felt. Others could pop up.