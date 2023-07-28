Stay with July runner-up See It Again

Race 1 (1,200m)

(1) OUTLAW KING has been disappointing since a promising debut in the Godolphin Barb. Worth another chance on firmer going.

(4) READY TO CHARGE ran a close-up third in a juvenile field. Should be a contender.

(7) JUST BE LEKKER is unbeaten in both starts. One of two fillies but a case can still be made for her.

(3) MOUNT PILATUS can improve a few lengths back on turf.

Race 2 (1,200m)

(2) ORIENTAL BOUQUET was beaten narrowly in a smart field last time. From a good draw, she should be a major contender.

(13) THE CHARLESTON came off some useful Cape Town form when down the field. She is sure to have come on from that effort.

(5) MOVING IN was running on stoutly in that same race and was possibly a little unlucky and can finish a lot closer to the selection.

(3) LEAVING LAS VEGAS finished sixth behind top filly Mrs Geriatrix in the Allan Robertson. Strong winning chance.

Race 3 (1,600m)

(1) COSMIC HIGHWAY caught the eye when running on late from a wide draw. Step-up in trip could be what he is looking for.

(14) QUASIFORSURE is back over his preferred trip, but barrier No. 14 does not help. Given the right pace, he will be a big runner, though.

(6) LORD WILLIAM finished third in the two feature races that he contested. He is more effective over this shorter trip.

(5) CAPTAIN FONTANE scored his last win over course and distance. Bold run in store.

Race 4 (2,000m)

(7) BLESS MY STARS ran well above most expectations in the Durban July to finish third. The obvious choice in this line-up. (9) HOLD MY HAND was not beaten far off in three features. Drop in trip will suit. (5) DAWNOFANEWDAY may have found the trip too far in the Track and Ball Oaks. She has better form over this shorter trip. (10) SILVER DARLING ran a shocker in the Durban July, but on her Group 1 Woolavington showing over course and distance, she is in with a good chance.

Race 5 (1,600m)

(13) LUCKY LAD is unbeaten and was a facile winner of the Group 1 Gold Medallion. Steps up to this trip for the first time, though. (5) MAIN DEFENDER has won both starts in good style. Rise in trip should be right up his alley. (14) SANDRINGHAM SUMMIT won the Group 2 Golden Horseshoe. Follow.(2) LONGSWORD shed his maiden only last time, but is well drawn.

Race 6 (1,200m)

(4) GIMME A PRINCE can seal top honours as the season’s best sprinter with victory in this WFA contest ahead of (6) THUNDERSTRUCK. A 5.5kg turn around in the weights will favour Gimme A Prince. (9) ISIVUNGUVUNGU was beaten by Gimme A Prince in the Group 1 Cape Flying Championship but then won the Group 1 Computaform Sprint. Big say. (1) GLADATORIAN beat Thunderstruck to win at long odds. He is 2kg worse off at the weights, but does have pole position.

Race 7 (3,200m)

(3) FUTURE PEARL won the Group 2 Gold Bowl and Group 2 Gold Vase. Strong chance. Last year’s winner (6) SHANGANI is in with a fighting chance. (7) NEBRAAS has been a little off form of late but stays well. (4) ARUMUGAM ran way below form in the Gold Vase after finishing second to Future Pearl in the Gold Bowl. Cannot be discarded.

Race 8 (1,800m)

(11) SEE IT AGAIN ran a tremendous second in the Durban July. If he has recovered, he should have this at his mercy. (10) PRINCESS CALLA sprints and goes a mile comfortably but the extra 200m against male opposition is a query. (12) AL MUTHANA was completely out-pointed by Charles Dickens in the Group 1 Gold Challenge. On a line through Charles Dickens, he should not be able to match See It Again.The trip will be right up the alley of (1) DAVE THE KING.

Race 9 (1,600m)

(4) DISTANT WINTER has come on nicely in the Group 2 Golden Slipper. From a good draw, she should make a bold bid.(2) LET’S GO NOW won her last two over the trip. Good barrier.(9) EGYPTIAN MAU ran well in recent features. Richard Fourie takes the reins. Big run in store. (3) BAVARIAN BEAUTY has shown up well in her three sprints. Trip suits.