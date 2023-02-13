Stealth Attack can sneak in for first success

Race 1 (1,400m)

(1) CAPTAIN CORRUPT ran well in his last start and the draw could be a factor in this open race.

(8) L’ULTIMO is knocking on the door and will be there at the finish. He sure has a winning chance.

(4) MOON HARVEST is never far back and should not be discounted.

(6) HUNTERS ARROW has the ability to win this if he puts it all together.



Race 2 (1,400m)

(2) STEALTH ATTACK has a massive chance based on his good enough recent runs to put in a blow here.

(4) TELIO has been fancied on a few occasions, however she is never far off the action.

(8) QUEEN JACKSON is the improver and must be respected.

(9) TASTE MAKER ran well in her last run and can fill in the placings.



Race 3 (1,800m)

(3) DUKE OF AFRICA will win this if he puts his mind on the job. He ran a much-improved race in his last start and I expect him to build on that and just about win.

(6) DONTSTOPMENOW is improving and should go well.

(1) ZAPOTEC is another who will go well.

(8) THE GREEN GALLANT has a place chance.



Race 4 (2,000m)

(8) BANZAI PIPELINE has a powerful finish on his day. This may just suit his style of running.

(4) CAESURA is a soldier and loves the Poly, and another good run can be expected.

(1) SYX HOTFIX has to be a big player with the best draw and a top rider up and should be there.

(2) STRAIGHT UP can win again if he repeats his good last run.



Race 5 (1,400m)

(7) BLUSH OF DAWN ran a cracker in her last. Go close.

(8) HATTA is in form. Respect.

(4) BIRDWATCHER should not be far after a decent last win.

(1) KILEIGH’S FATE has the ability to win this.



Race 6 (1,400m)

(2) HIGH VELOCITY is in great form and will be the horse to beat.

(4) RUGGER BUGGER is rated by the yard, so include as he is the improver.

(9) PREEMPTIVE STRIKE is holding good form and must be thrown in.

(7) GENTLEMAN’S WAY is very honest and fairly consistent, and a decent run can be expected if things go his way.



Race 7 (1,200m)

(3) PURPLE OPERATOR looks the horse to beat with a cracking recent run to his name.

(7) BLESS ME FRED is very honest and, if he gets handy, he will deliver.

(4) LESLIES PATHTOFAME is always game. Include in larger perms. He is not out of this but needs things to map out for him.

(2) CASA ROSADA has a place chance.