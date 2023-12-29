Step-up to 1,800m will suit Elite Jubilation

Elite Jubilation has not quite set Kranji alight in two starts, but trainer Ricardo Le Grange is far from disappointed.

Two unplaced runs over sprint distances not made to suit a son of US Triple Crown winner American Pharoah were no real causes for concern.

He did not finish far off when risen to 1,600m second-up – less than two lengths off the winner.

But, even if the one-time UK winner (1,500m) is not third-time lucky, a step-up to a longer trip (1,800m) in the $50,000 Class 4 Division race on Dec 30 will come under closer scrutiny.

“He really improved with the step-up to the mile at his second start,” said Le Grange.

“His last trial has brought him up to the level I wanted.

“I think he can go up to 2,000m. He is a get-back sort, but he did show a bit of speed.

“He finished off his races in Dubai and UK quite well.”

After his only win at Beverley in 2021 at a first career in UK under Roger Varian, Elite Jubilation (then known as Sed Maarib) campaigned in Dubai where he ran second twice (1,400m and 2,000m) for Fawzi Nass.

He was then bought over by the Elite Performance Stable, of 2018 Singapore Gold Cup winner Elite Invincible fame.

“They have the big races in mind, but let’s take baby steps with him first,” said Le Grange.

