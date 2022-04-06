Step-up in distance will suit Island Treasure

RACE 1 (1,200M)

(12) ST KITTS was fancied in both starts. On pedigree, the filly will be better suited to the extra 200m. She should make her presence felt.

(13) STAR IN WINTER just missed over a similar trip last time and should go close again with further improvement likely.

(7) LADY MISTICO was on debut when finishing ahead of Star In Winter in a feature and should improve with that outing. Must be respected, too.

(10) SAY YES, (4) FUN ZONE and (3) DISTINCTION are open to any amount of improvement.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

(6) ITSRAININGWILLIAM has the most race experience of these runners and should again play a leading role.

(2) CAPITAINE MAURICE and (8) MARVEL WILLIAM are likely to improve after pleasing debut efforts.

(4) FUTURE TURN, (10) MUCHO DINERO and (12) SETTLE THE DUST will carry plenty of stable confidence. Watch where the money goes.

RACE 3 (1,000M)

(1) MR COBBS and (2) AFRICAN RAIN went close in a course-and-distance Grade 1 last time. Mr Cobbs, who will need a hot pace, should confirm the form of that race on better weight terms.

(3) TRIP OF FORTUNE is preferred on riding arrangements. He won his only start over 1,000m. He returned to form last time with blinkers. Expect a competitive showing.

(4) IRISH MORNING is an unknown over this trip, but is best kept safe.

RACE 4 (1,600M)

(1) NAVY STRENGTH has been costly to follow. But he remains consistent, so is likely to give another competitive account of himself.

(2) NAUSHON made the expected improvement stepping up to this trip last time and should have more to offer.

(3) PETROSSIAN has met both those rivals and will need to improve to turn the tables.

(6) FUTURISMO and (8) THOUSAND SHIPS could play a role if building on the improvement shown last time. They can be tossed into those novelty bets.

RACE 5 (1,600M)

(2) ISLAND TREASURE acquitted herself well on handicap debut in a stronger race. She stayed on over a shorter trip, which suggests she will improve for this step-up in distance. On that form, she could be hard to beat.

(4) PERFECT TRUST was second in a stronger race over the course and distance before her last-start success. She ought to play a role in the finish if overcoming the wide draw.

(9) PANZANELLA is on the up and could make her presence felt from a better draw.

(8) MARGIN CALL and (12) TREASURE HUNT are also drawn wide. But they remain capable of getting a look-in with some luck in running.

RACE 6 (1,400M)

(1) GAUDIS MASTERPIECE and (7) TOP QUALITY are far from the finished article. They have shown enough to suggest that they could be competitive with improvement expected after being gelded.

(2) TRANSACT and (3) CHOLLIMA are unexposed over this distance. But they remain capable of making their presence felt if reproducing their best form.

(4) WINCHESTER MANSION caught the eye over this trip last time and will be hard to hold out if building on that run. A solid candidate for that quartet bet.

RACE 7 (1,200M)

(8) STIPTELIK has done nothing wrong in her short career. She is the pick in this tricky filly and mare sprint. She is distance-suited, boasts solid form and is likely to improve after a break.

(1) MARMALISA, who finished third last time over 1,550m, will enjoy a return to this class and distance, so could return to form.

Last-start winner (4) DAD’S CATCH will be looking to make all the running again. The filly is effective over the extra distance, so must be kept safe.

(6) FUSILLADE and (9) QUICK BREEZE could make their presence felt, too.

(2) CELTIC NIGHT and (11) IRISH WILDFLOWER are useful but better over a long distance. Both must be considered when planning those exotic bets.