Step-up to mile to hold no fears for Tizona

Race 1 (1,450m)

Competitive opener.

Silvano newcomer (3) JORDAN makes plenty of appeal on paper and could be up to winning on debut, especially if attracting market support. He is related to Evening Primrose (a Listed winner) and the Hong Kong Jockey Club forked out R900k for his full-brother at the National Yearling Sale of 2021.

(2) HERE WITH ME and (5) MUTARAZI have the benefit of experience, which should stand them in good stead, and are likely to be competitive if building on the improvement of recent starts.

(4) MAJESTIC TOUCH, (6) THE FRONT LINE, (7) THOMAS RAINWATER and (9) CANFORD ROSE will be wiser to the task this time.

Race 2 (1,450m)

(4) LADY FALLON made eye-catching headway on debut over 1,200m and, on that evidence, will have more to offer over this distance with that experience under her belt.

(2) DAKOTA CAT will appreciate this step-up in trip, too, after a disappointing sprint effort last time.

(9) SHILPA’S MOON has improved under her 2.5kg apprentice recently and should be competitive if running to that level again.

The well-bred filly (5) LET’S GO NOW is one to note, especially if the market speaks in her favour.

Race 3 (1,600m)

The two-year-olds hold sway in this race.

(10) PIED KINGFISHER has given the impression that this trip is what he could be looking for, so gets the nod in his peak outing with a red-hot jockey engaged to ride.

(9) HOLOCENE has improved with each start and will have more to offer after being gelded recently.

(12) WE ARE THE LOGANS ran a career-best when over this trip last time and should fight for victory if confirming that improvement.

(11) ROCK OF AGES ought to build on the progress of his last starts and could get into the picture.

(7) SHE’S A KLAWER and (1) ARCHIMIDES appeal most of the older brigade.

Race 4 (1,600m)

(1) VANDERBILT is in good form and ran fifth in KZN on Saturday before this engagement. If he gets a start, keep safe.

Smart 3YO (2) PROPHET is back on his last winning mark and is likely to appreciate cutting back in distance. Dangerous to dismiss.

Stablemates (5) INDLAMU and (9) SISTER LIGHT both acquitted themselves well in KZN features recently and they should play leading roles off unchanged marks.

(6) ARGO ALLEY is another to consider.

Race 5 (1,600m)

(1) TIZONA made a winning stable debut and then acquitted himself competitively in KZN. He preserved his unbeaten Highveld record with an impressive last-to-first victory over 1,450m. On that evidence, the extra 150m will hold no fears for him. So he is taken to go in again.

(6) TIRPITZ, rewarded for consistency with an easy KZN win last time (runner-up has won since), has found his niche with cheekpieces fitted and is likely to pose the biggest threat.

(9) LORD VARYS also improved significantly with headgear fitted last time and should make his presence felt.

(8) TAMARISK TREE is going great guns of late and is back at his last winning mark.

Race 6 (1,000)

(1) CAPTAIN DIZZY completed his hat-trick over 1,200m recently but is most effective over this trip. He is taken to go in again and preserve his unbeaten course-and-distance record under his 2.5kg claiming apprentice.

Fellow last-start winner (11) COVERT OPERATOR is also distance suited and capable of posing a threat, despite a six-point penalty.

Consistent rivals (10) AXEL COLLINS and (7) STORMY SEAS are both better off at the weights and likely to give cheek on these revised terms.

(4) BRONCO BLITZ, (9) SUCCESSFUL SECRET and recent maiden winner (12) IRON SKY complete the shortlist.

Race 7 (1,450m)

(5) FUR BABY has rediscovered her form recently after relocating from the Western Cape and could break through for a first Highveld success.

(7) DANCING ARABIAN and (3) ALABAMA ANNA would have tightened up after blowing away the cobwebs last time. They could pose a threat if bouncing back to their earlier form.

(2) WHATYOUWAITINGFOR has maintained her consistency out of the maidens and ought to fare better at this level, after running in a stronger race/grade in her last start.

Race 8 (1,450m)

Youngster (3) BOM BOM confirmed the promise of his debut by winning his next start over this trip. He is likely to make further progress after a break, so it could pay to follow his progress.

Consistent older filly (8) MABONENG gets weight from that rival and will expose any chinks in his armour.

(7) SPEECHMAKER won on the Poly last time and earned a five-point penalty. But she can make her presence felt at this level.

(6) ELUSIVE FIRE is another capable of staking a claim on her handicap debut. Others not out of it either.