Stewards’ Cup is next on Golden Sixty’s radar

Golden Sixty hits the line under the guidance of jockey Vincent Ho in a barrier trial at Sha Tin.

HONG KONG • Hong Kong’s superstar is not wasting any time. He is stepping from podium to podium and his connections could not be happier. Yes, Golden Sixty is not about to let up on his conquests.

Next on his target list is another lofty prize, the Group One Stewards’ Cup and, in preparation for that HK$12 million (S$2.1 million) race, Golden Sixty was sent for a barrier trial on Tuesday morning.

It might seem like a familiar routine. But, as we all know, nothing – except winning races – is considered “routine” for Hong Kong’s racing phenom.

The big race will be run on Jan 23 at the Sha Tin racecourse.

So, how did the trial go? Smooth, as always.

Stepping out under familiar ally Vincent Ho, Golden Sixty broke cleanly before getting into stride. He crossed the line in third spot, behind the winner Wellington and runner-up Jumbo Fortune.

But few were interested in the finishing order. All that mattered was Golden Sixty’s condition on pulling up. And, on that count, none were disappointed.

Golden Sixty had clocked 59.41sec for the 1,000m on grass and it probably earned him a thumbs up on returning.

“He trialled very well, the main thing was to just let him stretch out and have a nice little blow ahead of the race in a couple of weeks, so it is good to let him do some work,” Ho said.

After soaring to new heights with a resounding victory in last month’s Longines HK Mile, Golden Sixty is looking to join the immortal Silent Witness by collecting his 17th successive win – the current record in Hong Kong.

“The Stewards’ Cup is the target and everything is still on track. He is getting ready again and he feels nice, fresh and happy,” Ho said.

The six-year-old’s last defeat was in July, 2019.

Since then he has won 16 consecutive races, swept the Four-Year-Old Classic Series, claimed five G1s and enhanced his earnings to a staggering HK$95.45 million.

Ho added that Tuesday’s trial would very likely be Golden Sixty’s only one before the Stewards’ Cup.

“I can say that he is fit now, we just have to maintain it,” he said.

Hong Kong’s champion enhanced his overall record to 19 wins with victory at the 2021 Longines HK International Races – setting a record in town dating back to when the professional era of Hong Kong racing commenced in 1971 – surpassing the 18 that Super Win, Silent Witness and Beauty Generation collected.

The brilliant son of Medaglia d’Oro smashed a fine field of 10 others from Japan, Ireland and Hong Kong in the Hong Kong Mile – including 2021’s G1 Yasuda Kinen hero, Danon Kingly.

“If we’re going to travel overseas with him, then the 1,400m Queen’s Silver Jubilee Cup on Feb 20 will be good for him, but we still haven’t talked about it,” Ho said. - HKJC