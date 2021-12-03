Stewards’ updates on the beaten fancies

CHARMING DIAMOND, Race 1 Saturday (finished last): Trainer Shane Baertschiger attributed the performance of Charming Diamond (Matthew Kellady), who finished last, to being slow away and suffering interference at the start. The gelding performs best when racing up on the speed. He will continue with the current preparation.

HIGH WATER, Race 1 (11th): Trainer Mark Walker advised that High Water (Jerlyn Seow) was not suited by the wide barrier and tempo of the race. He added that the gelding will now be given a break.

NORTHERN STAR, Race 2 (6th): Trainer Jason Ong advised that Northern Star (Koh Teck Huat) was severely hampered at the start. This resulted in the gelding settling further back than anticipated. He added that the gelding lost focus due to this, which affected his performance.

JUST BECAUSE, Race 5 (last): Baertschiger advised that after being slow away, Just Because (Danny Beasley) appeared to resent racing behind other runners and raced greenly due to this and the kickback. The gelding had pulled up well and will continue with his current preparation.

RED OCEAN, Race 8 (last): Baertschiger attributed the performance to having a tough run when caught four wide, being second-up after a spell, and to being up in grade from his last Class 4 win. The gelding, who was ridden by Beasley, will be kept in work to assess his racing programme.

BOOMBA, Race 9 (8th): Trainer Tim Fitzsimmons advised that, while he could offer no explanation for the performance, he was not entirely disappointed in the run as Boomba (Manoel Nunes) was not beaten far. He will continue with the gelding's preparation.