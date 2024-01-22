Still a Big Hearted horse

Big Hearted (Vitor Espindola) grinding his way to the line to beat Mr Black Back (Manoel Nunes, obscured) by a neck in the Class 2 race (1,600m) on Jan 20. The 2020 Singapore Gold Cup winner is now trained by James Peters.

Former Singapore Gold Cup winner Big Hearted turned back the clock with a gutsy win that lived up to his name in the $85,000 Class 2 race (1,600m) on Jan 20.

The Hallowed Crown seven-year-old was making his return to the winner’s circle in nearly three years – as well as a first visit there under James Peters’ care.

The proven stayer rang up the last of his previous seven wins in a Kranji Stakes B race (1,400m) on April 10, 2021 when prepared by Michael Clements.

After the 2020 Singapore champion trainer’s exit in September 2023, major Thai owner Falcon Racing Stable dispersed most of their stock to trainers Daniel Meagher, Jason Ong and Stephen Gray.

But they singled out Peters – a trainer they had no association with before – for just the one: Big Hearted.

Needless to say, the Briton could not wipe off his broad smile as Big Hearted returned to scales under first-time partner Vitor Espindola.

When a leading outfit sends a trainer only one horse, pressure comes with the territory.

When that horse is a Group 1 winner plagued with soundness woes, Peters knew he had to double down on his efforts to live up to their trust.

“This is the only horse I train for the owners. I’m really pleased he won today,” he said.

“He’s come with some issues and we’ve just managed them the best way we could.

“He remains a day-to-day proposition, but I really wanted to see how he was racing.

“He’s run okay (in five runs) so far, been unlucky a few times.

“To finally see him win a race is very satisfying as he’s proven that he was still competitive.

“Obviously, we’ll go for these bigger races later, even if they’ll be much tougher to win.”

Peters was referring to Group 1 events, with the most immediate being the Kranji Mile (1,600m) on May 18.

Then, there are the obvious “Big Three” later in the year, the Raffles Cup (1,600m), Queen Elizabeth II Cup (1,800m) and the one already on his CV – and which will coincide with Singapore’s last race day on Oct 5 – the 100th Grand Singapore Gold Cup (2,000m).

For now, the more modest $85,000 Class 2 (1,600m) was a welcomed first step in the right direction.

The easier company and the wet weather boded well for a return to winning ways for the $95 shot.

“I’m really happy. Everything worked out today,” said Peters.

“First of all, he was down in Class 2. It’s easier waters. The rain also helped. He was back to a wet track.”

Under then-apprentice Simon Kok, Big Hearted famously grew fins on a water-logged track when he came from the clouds to win the Gold Cup in 2020.

But, Peters said the real key factor for a horse whose heyday may be behind him was the small eight-horse field.

“A small field made it easier. He’s not a million lengths behind, and can then make ground on the leaders better,” he said.

“He had a freshen-up. He trialled well (third) last week (Jan 11) and I was confident he would run a good race today.

“Vitor rode him in that trial. Today, I just told him to settle him where he was comfortable.

“I knew there’d be pace in the race with Fame Star and Mr Black Back.

“When I saw him improve between runners at the 600m, I knew he’d be there at the finish.

“But I wasn’t quite sure when he hit the front. For a while, he looked like he couldn’t go on with the job, but he kept going.”

Espindola’s win counter may not have gone through the roof since his arrival in November, but that third win – his first in 2024 – showed that the young Brazilian was getting the hang of Singapore racing.

“He’s a good horse. I rode him in his trial and I felt he had improved,” he said.

“I was quite confident he would run well today, especially when it rained and the track turned soft.

“He gave me a good feel in the run after he had a good jump.

“When I pushed him, he kicked straightaway and finished fast.”

