Stone Cold in hot form for fifth win

Race 1 (1,000m)

(8) EXECUTOR was well-supported to win on debut. She ran with promise for third and is expected to be smarter this time. The drop in distance could be a concern but she may well be a bit better than those she faces.

(1) KIND OF BLUE is consistent with two seconds and two thirds in her last four starts. The course and distance suits her.

(2) DREAM SCAPE continues to prove costly for her followers but is in good form. She will be a threat again.

(3) BABYITSCOLDOUTSIDE was not disgraced last time when fourth and could finish in the money once more.(5) MAGENTA is another with form and should make her presence felt. The mare found only one to beat last time.



Race 2 (1,900m)

(6) QUASIMODO looked an unlucky loser last time when second over 2,200m. His opposition in this race is certainly no stronger and he can go one better.

(1) BELLE’S FIRST WAVE tends to lack a finish when he really needs it most, but could earn some more money. The four-year-old gelding was a one-length second at his penultimate start.

(5) FOOT SOLDIER has improved and could like this longer distance. A threat to Quasimodo.

(2) JACK IN THE BOX is struggling to win but could play a minor role.

(7) PRINCE OF HEAVEN and (8) SHIPS AT SEA step up in distance and could improve.



Race 3 (1,600m)

(8) MINSTREL GALLERY showed improvement in her last start. The filly finished second over 1,700m. That was in KwaZulu-Natal. She has changed trainers, so she will not be a surprise winner.

(1) I’M IN LOVE put her poor local debut behind her when running on well for third in her last start. Clearly she took to the Poly and is a danger.

(2) MERCURIAL JET has shown enough in her recent runs to suggest that a first win is near.

(10) HAZY CRAZY NIGHT should like the longer trip and is another to include in all permutations.



Race 4 (1,600m)

(1) STONE COLD has strong form. A good fourth last time, the five-year-old gelding should step it up to snare his fifth success.

Stable companion (8) SLINGS AND ARROWS is stepping up in class but is on a purple patch of form and should have every chance to complete a hat-trick.

(2) CELTILLUS does not always show his best but has a winning chance if he brings his A game. (5) MHLABENI has been ultra consistent, with three wins and as many seconds in his last six starts, and is clearly not out of it.



Race 5 (1,600m)

(9) CHRONICLESOFNANIA is improving and was full of running when winning her last start. Although this is tougher, she may well be up to it.

(8) SAINT ANASTASIA showed promise on her local debut. She did not repeat that effort last time but can bounce back to form.

(7) MISS MILLSTREAM is in good form, with two seconds in her last two starts. A top chance.

(2) DEMIGOD and (3) PANZANELLA put in good performances last time. They can go close to winning if in the same mood.



Race 6 (1,600m)

It has been over 1½ years since (2) PHOENIX last won, but she has been an unlucky loser a couple of times since. This course and distance suits her. The one to beat.

(1) INTEGRITY has been a bit disappointing but has proven to be very effective over this track and trip, so must be considered.

(4) FLAME FLOWER only found a bang-in-form rival a bit better last time and should be right there at the finish again.

(5) GOLIGHTLY and (6) WINGS OF FIRE have not been at their best recently but are capable of earning minor money.



Race 7 (1,200m)

(9) RAINBOW THIEF disappointed last time after a rest. She seems a lot better than that run suggests and is the one to beat, based on the handicapper’s rating.

(2) MODERN MAGICIAN bumped into a decent sort when second in his penultimate start. He was supported to win his local debut but may have just needed that outing. He should do a lot better.

(3) HIGH LEGISLATION showed improvement last time but this is a tough assignment.

(5) STAY THE COURSE and (7) KUZNETSOV are worth a flutter at sweet odds. They may struggle to win but could earn some minor money. They did not do badly last time when fourth and sixth respectively.