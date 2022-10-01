Straight favours Master Eight

Master Eight (No. 5) is unbeaten in both starts over the Sha Tin 1,000m straight. On his sound trial, he looks wound-up for his first run back. PHOTO: HKJC

RACE 1 (1,800M)

10 This Is Charisma won well last time. He looks well placed to deliver again for his connections. He has the strong booking of leading jockey Zac Purton.

4 Amazing News is tracking towards a first win. He may have mixed his form, but he should be better after his first-up effort.

3 Winning Steed can figure. He has had the benefit of one run this term. The rise in distance appears suitable.

6 Mister Monte is next best with apprentice jockey Angus Chung’s 10lb (4.54kg) claim.

RACE 2 (1,000M)

5 Big Me has caught the eye at the trials. This contest looks straightforward enough for him to score first-up.

1 Sparkling Dolphin can bounce back following a lacklustre first-up effort. He does his best racing down the straight and pairs up well with Dylan Mo.

6 Glenealy Generals loves the Sha Tin straight. This assignment is right up his alley.

2 Cheval Valiant scored well two runs back. Keep safe.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

7 One Voice was well fancied when missing narrowly on debut last season. Returning following a strong trial on the dirt, he is the one to beat with any improvement between seasons.

11 Son Pak Fu has mixed his form across two runs. He is not without a chance to improve. Keep him very safe. Has value.

2 Beauty Tycoon’s inexperience is costing him dearly. The ability, however, is there.

1 Soaring Tower, who secured a berth following the withdrawal of Good Runner, is the dark horse.

RACE 4 (1,400M)

Trainer David Hall has kicked off the season in impressive fashion. His solid run can continue with 1 Gracylove. Jockey Luke Ferraris has a terrific record on this horse and his return to Class 4, even with the hefty weight, is still ideal.

6 Royal Agility can improve second-up with a run under his belt. The wide gate, however, is a bit of a concern.

8 Over The Moon trialled well and can continue to improve following a strong first campaign in Hong Kong.

11 Perfect Peach gets in light and draws well. Ready to perform.

RACE 5 (1,600M)

8 Kasi Farasi caught the eye first-up. He closed in strongly from the rear. The step-up in trip should give him every opportunity to score.

6 President’s Choice returned in excellent order with a strong first-up win. He gets his chance to go back-to-back from a good gate.

1 Darci Joy loves the course and distance. Class 4 suits, as does the in-form Lyle Hewitson getting aboard.

4 Rockpaperscissors has the talent and should figure prominently under Purton.

RACE 6 (1,200M)

5 Midori Beauty is a big talent. His second at the end of last season was full of merit. He has since caught the eye at the trials with a solid win. Purton hops up again.

4 Lucky Eight did well last term, winning both races to remain unbeaten in as many starts. He can take another step forward.

1 Power Koepp continues to improve. A third success is within his reach.

7 Mr Majestic is next best.

RACE 7 (1,000M)

GROUP 3 NATIONAL DAY CUP

5 Master Eight is unbeaten over this course and distance. He looks wound-up for his first run back. His trial was sound. He gets a handy pull in weight and appears capable of overhauling this group.

7 Harmony And Rich should roll forward from Gate 2 and give a good account of himself. Worth each-way.

1 Sky Field is the class horse of the field. He deserves respect. Forgive his first-up run.

4 Super Wealthy is consistent. Keep safe.

RACE 8 (1,200M)

4 Sakewin has a stack of class and has drawn beautifully for this contest. Expect he rolls forward to lead and he could take plenty of running down.

1 Oriental Smoke won well upon resumption. He is consistent and should get a charmed run throughout from Gate 2 under Purton.

6 Reve Parisien is a solid competitor with a win in this grade last season. He has trialled well for his return and appears to have plenty of rating points in hand.

9 Pins Prince has claims. Do not discount.

RACE 9 (1,600M)

1 Money Catcher did well in last season’s Four-Year-Old Classic Series. He finished third in the Hong Kong Classic Cup and BMW Hong Kong Derby. He should already be a winner. Nevertheless, Purton will ensure he gets every chance.

2 Bourbonaire will be favoured if the rain in Hong Kong hangs around. Expect he rolls forward and gives a good performance.

7 All For St Paul’s is consistent. He scored a solid win in his last start.

5 California Ten mixes his form but is worth keeping safe.

RACE 10 (1,400M)

6 Tempest Express missed narrowly first-up under Antoine Hamelin. He should improve and is stepping out off a very winnable mark. The draw ensures he has an excellent chance of scoring.

1 Circuit Stellar gets Chung’s 10lb claim. A winner in a higher grade, he is well suited by the race conditions.

2 Maldives is consistent and just needs some luck. Purton will ensure he is thereabouts.

5 Parterre is stepping out first-up. Look for improvement.