Strata richly deserves winner’s purse

Race 1 (1,400m)

(1) SHOTGUN WILLIE and (6) ASPECT are closely matched on the form of a recent course-and-distance meeting. There should not be much between them again.

(7) HAWK CIRCLE has been disappointing but does run well fresh. He could be worth another chance with the headgear removed.

(5) LORD FYFIELD was unlucky not to have finished closer last time and ought to be competitive.

Race 2 (1,000m)

(6) YAMADORI finished second on debut over this track and trip. With any improvement, he could well open his account.

(1) KING VISERYS is held on that form but ought to improve with that experience.

(8) WARM WINTER NITE, (9) WILLIAM WEST and (11) SILVER CROWN have the form and experience to get into the picture.

However, a bigger threat could come from one of the well-bred newcomers. Watch the betting.

Race 3 (1,200m)

(5) GIMMETHEWALTZ will be hard to beat if making any improvement after a promising debut over track and trip.

(8) QUICK TRIP has an earlier engagement but is likely to play a leading role if taking her place.

(2) AMONG THE CLOUDS could contest the outcome if building on the improvement of her last start.

(6) PASSCHENDAELE and (7) FIRST MASTERPIECE should also improve with the benefit of experience.

Watch newcomers (10) RESIGNED TO FATE, (11) AS FATE HAS IT and (12) COULDITBE.

Race 4 (1,200m)

(4) STRATA is ready to break through after finishing second in her last two starts. She rates the one to beat with her experience.

(11) WITBLITS fits a similar profile. She poses a threat if building on the improvement of her last start.

The well-bred (1) RAINBOW LORIKEET ought to improve after a pleasing intro and should make her presence felt, too.

(3) LIP SYNC, (5) TICKET TO VEGAS, (7) HANGING ROCK, (10) LADY IN GREEN and (13) LADY LOOK ALIKE are also expected to know more about their tasks.

Race 5 (1,200m)

(1) TRIPTOTHEWOODS has improved with each start. The youngster should have more to offer over the extra 200m.

(9) LADY RENEE, (11) AMETHYSTIC, (3) LOOK FORWARD and (8) ON BOARD are closely matched. They have the form and experience to pose as threats.

Race 6 (1,600m)

(1) NAUSHON made an encouraging comeback from a rest – and a gelding operation – over a shorter trip. He looks set to break through.

(3) SPIRIT’S UNITE and (9) APPROACH SHOT are likely to improve over this distance and could have a say.

(10) RAINBOW COLOURS, (8) OTIS THE BRAVE and (7) RED WILLIAM also have the form and experience to stake their claims.

Race 7 (1,000m)

(10) WHERE’S THE PARTY has been threatening to score again and the addition of blinkers could make the difference.

The speedy (11) PORQUE TE VAS is in good form and is likely to feature prominently.

(4) MUSICAL ARTS gets 1.5kg from both rivals and that could give her the edge.

(2) NIPPY WINTER, (3) SILVER SCREEN and (6) PALO QUEEN also have their say.

Race 8 (1,100m)

(13) MISS MARGUERITE followed up her 1,200m success with another over 1,000m last time. She has shot up the ratings but cannot be ruled out in her hat-trick bid.

(11) MULBERRY STREET, (1) COUNTRY TIME and (7) DISTINCTION are better off at the weights and can turn the tables on Miss Marguerite.

(3) SPYWING, who is also well in, was second in her last two starts.

(10) SHE’S MY CAPTAIN is at the top of her game and is also likely to be competitive.

Race 9 (1,200m)

(11) MONUMENTAL did too much too soon from a wide draw last time but is capable of better.

(5) BONANZA, (7) DANCE VARIETY and (6) LUNCH MONEY are closely matched on the form of a recent meeting over this track and trip. There should not be much between them again.

(9) BENJAMIN is also weighted to be competitive.

Race 10 (1,950m)

There was not much separating (7) ROYAL INVITATION and (4) TYPEFACE in a similar contest over this track and trip last time. They ought to be closely matched again.

(3) ZIPPY OVER is another threat after a pleasing comeback run over an inadequate trip.

(1) PEUT ETRE MOI, who has dropped in the ratings, and the improving last-start winner (2) POORLITTLERICHGIRL can also make their presence felt.