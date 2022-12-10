Street Art looks too beautiful to miss

Race 1 (1,000m)



(3) GO LIKE FLO and Highveld raider (5) WAR EMPRESS are the likely improvers after their promising debuts. They could fight out the finish.



(8) SOUTHERN STYLE has the form and experience to make her presence felt. (7) YGRITTE, who finished third at her penultimate start, could be another threat.



Race 2 (1,400m)



(1) MASTER JOSH was not disgraced in a sales race behind winners. He has been gelded and should improve.



(4) CHARLIE CROKER, (11) STRATOSPHERIC, (13) RUN FOR ME and (10) RAINBOW COLOURS finished second last time. They could improve to go one better. Preference is for Rainbow Colours, who caught the eye on debut over a shorter trip and should be better suited to this distance.



Race 3 (1,400m)



(1) CHAMPION WARRIOR lost his unbeaten record over this trip when sixth behind (2) TOUT A FAIT (fifth). The consistent Tout A Fait is better off at the weights but Champion Warrior has more scope for improvement. As such, this could level the score.



(8) PREVALENCE, a stablemate of Tout A Fait, is the stable-elect on riding engagements, so is the one to watch. The colt scored at his penultimate start.



The regally bred (9) NARINA TROGON finished behind stable companion (4) HAMMIES HERO over 1,200m but ought to turn the tables on these terms with the step-up in trip.



Race 4 (1,400m)



The highly regarded KwaZulu-Natal raider (8) QUASIFORSURE is making his comeback after a rest and a gelding surgery. He is not in the Cape for the scenery so, with improvement likely, is best kept safe.



The well-bred Silvano geldings (2) SILVANO’S DASHER and (6) SILVER FALCON have the fitness edge. That should stand them in good stead.



(3) LOOK FOR HOUNDS and (9) MY BESTIE are consistent and will likely keep the principals honest.



Race 5 (1,800m)



Last-start maiden winners (2) COSMIC EVENT, (7) PROFESSOR SNAPE and (8) MUCHO DINERO are improving three-year-olds. They could dominate the finish.



(2) MACHETE MAN is capable of better and could prove hard to peg back reverting to this trip under just 52kg.



Race 6 (1,800m)



(10) STREET ART stayed on to finish an encouraging second on his Cape introduction over a shorter trip. With that run under his belt, he should go well with the extra 200m.



(9) WITHOUT QUESTION is 0.5kg better off and will likely strip fitter after finishing less than a length behind Street Art. A lively threat.



(8) SHAVOUT has less scope for improvement than his rivals but sets a good standard and should give another honest account of himself.



(7) TOTHEMOONANDBACK can make his presence felt if confirming the improvement shown last time.



Race 7 (1,200m)



(20) SURJAY beat a good field when winning the Bantry Bay Stakes over this course and distance. On that form, he ought to play another leading role.



He had, however, finished behind (7) RESONATE and (6) GIMME A PRINCE before and will need to raise his game again to turn the tables on these terms.



(8) WE’RE JAMMING is unbeaten over this track and trip and could preserve that record with just 52kg to shoulder.



Race 8 (1,200m)



(6) PACIFIC GREEN swept past her rivals from the rear to score over 1,100m at this level last time. Despite a three-point penalty, she could prove too good again with the extra 100m likely to suit.



(1) LIVE MY LIFE and (9) WINTER FURI are weighted to pose as threats.



On the run behind Sonic Burst, (11) DISTINCTION is another big challenger with improvement after a pleasing comeback.



Highveld raider (10) VIVACIOUS SPIRIT boasts solid form and could make her presence felt, too.