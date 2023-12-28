Street Of Dreams is back

A restrained Street Of Dreams (Manoel Nunes, No. 5) winding up in fifth place at his second barrier trial, more than six lengths off the winner Major King (Benny Woodworth) on Dec 28.

Former boom four-year-old Street Of Dreams is coming along nicely for his racing comeback in early 2024.

Injury sidelined Steven Burridge’s promising galloper and upended ambitious plans hatched on the back of his meteoric rise.

A six-in-a-row begun in a maiden race in October 2022 and rounded up by a Kranji Stakes A win in March turned the son of Dundeel into an overnight sensation.

Weight-for-age Group 1 glory soon beckoned, but the bubble burst at his very first stab.

All the hype he could be Joe Singh’s next big thing since Gingerbread Man and Countofmontecristo, and could test the likes of Lim’s Kosciuszko, Katak and even stablemate Mr Malek on level terms in the Group 1 Kranji Mile in May came to nought. He ran ninth to Lim’s Kosciuszko.

Hopes of bouncing back against his own age group two months later in the Group 1 Singapore Derby (1,800m) were also snuffed out.

He did not succumb to his well-documented respiratory problem in the Kranji Mile, but a new issue – high suspensory.

Forced to rest, Street Of Dreams has slipped under the radar for the last seven months, but recently resurfaced in two barrier trials, the latest on Dec 28.

Both gallops were more to blow away the cobwebs, but Burridge said the athletic five-year-old was right back on track.

“It was an easy trial but I liked the way he travelled this morning,” said Burridge.

“They didn’t clock sensational times, he himself did 62½. Given the time they ran, he ran good.

“But he had to pass the test. At the first trial last week (Dec 21), he just went around for practice.

“I scanned him a month back – all good – and I’ll scan him again this afternoon. His wind issues also seem behind him, he scoped good.

“All going well, he will trial again on Jan 9 and then race in a Class 1 1,200m on Jan 20.”

Five-time Singapore champion jockey Manoel Nunes reuniting with Street Of Dreams at the second trial was a pointer to the pilot in the saddle at the comeback race.

The Brazilian, who boasts a record of three-from-three on Street Of Dreams, first allowed his mount to tail off. Under a throttlehold, Street Of Dreams made up ground in the straight to finish fifth to Major King.

“Nunes was happy with the trial. He’s given first option to ride him, but it’s up to him,” said Burridge.

The veteran Australian handler, who recently turned 69, may not helm the biggest squad at Kranji, but his current fifth place on 36 winners – a significant leap from mid-table finishes during the Covid-19 years – is testament to his horsemanship.

“We’ve had a good year, given the number of horses we have. But the trouble is we cannot get new horses,” said Burridge, who, like his 17 fellow trainers, will embark on their last season in 2024.

“The older horses have to stay on and we’re working harder than ever to finish off with what we have.

“I’ve never gone for any Christmas break, I always stay back here to get the horses ready for next year. More so this time when we finish off next year.”

Burridge can still improve on his 2023 score and rank with a team of 10 runners over seven races at the season’s finale on Dec 30, but rued his bad luck at the barriers.

“Horses who come off the pace like Split Second (1) and Street Cry Success (2) have drawn well,” he said. “But those who need to be on the pace, like Stop The Water (14), Makin (15) and Winning Stride (11) have drawn wide.

“Stop The Water has trained on well, but he faces a tougher task in a Novice race from the awkward barrier. I’m still happy with his form, but we’ll need a bit of luck.

“Winning Stride ran on from near last to finish second last time, but all will depend on the pace. He’ll need luck from the draw, but he’s very consistent – he ran second at his last four starts.

“It’ll be nice if he or Stop The Water and Street Cry Success can win. Theresa Lee (Fairdeal Stable owner) will come down from Kuala Lumpur to see her horses race.”

