Street Of Dreams canters in

Street Of Dreams (Ronnie Stewart) taking out barrier trial No. 3 with ease on Thursday.

Street Of Dreams is not about to rest on his laurels.

After decimating the field to win that highly-competitive Kranji Stakes A race on Feb 12, the four-year-old and his connections must already be dreaming of his next conquest, and plotting a course that could ultimately lead to a tilt at the Singapore Derby.

But that is for another day.

For now, trainer Steven Burridge and the Joe Giovanni Sarjeet Singh Stable must have been mighty pleased with what they saw of him at the trials on Thursday morning.

To put it mildly, Street Of Dreams was relentless.

Partnered by Ronnie Stewart who guided him to victory in that $100,000 KSA race, the youngster was merciless from the get-go.

Clearing the chute cleanly, he was up with the leaders on settling.

But Stewart was in no hurry. He snagged him back and Street Of Dreams was fifth of the seven runners when they made that first sweeping left-hander.

Although comfortable where he was, Stewart must have had a win on his mind. He made his move upon straightening.

Being the good horse that we know he is, Street Of Dreams took the bit and in the blink of an eye, he had just one ahead of him.

That was last-start winner Ejaz, the mount of Manoel Nunes.

Less than a furlong out and Street Of Dreams had drawn alongside the leader. Without much urging from Stewart, he put Ejaz to the sword before clearing out to win by a length.

In All His Glory, the mount of Vlad Duric, stayed on for third.

But it was all about Street Of Dreams who clocked 1min 00.77sec for the win.

Right now, the son of Dundeel still has that swagger and he is definitely in the zone.

That most recent win was his fifth and to think he has yet to hit double digits in the number of races contested.

Yes, it is still early days in the career of this talented galloper.

Watch him in the lead-up races to the big ones.

If anything, that win at the trials was a powerful statement of intent – which tells us he looks destined for better times.

Along those same lines, Mr Black Back is another who could make a huge impact in future races.

He completely blitzed his rivals in the fourth trial of the morning.

Such was his dominance that, nearing the end of the 1,000m hit-out, the trailing pack were left chasing Mr Black Back’s lengthening shadow as he drew further and further away.

Entrusted with the reins, Wong Chin Chuen urged his mount to the front on settling and, from then on, it was “game over”.

Mr Black Back opened up a three-length lead at the 600m and went further ahead on straightening.

Relentless (Stewart) and Sun Marshal (Iskandar Rosman) made moves from the back of the field but they were never going to make inroads into the lead that Wong and his mount had carved out.

Indeed, had Wong snuck a look back at the 200m, all he would have seen was an eternity of daylight and, possibly, awe on the faces of his fellow jockeys.

In the end, Mr Black Back took the trial by five lengths.

Although not pushed to do more than what was necessary, he crossed the line in a slick 58.62sec.

The son of Snitzel was one of the fancied runners in that Kranji Stakes A contest won by Street Of Dreams but, after momentarily hitting the front in the home stretch, he caved in to run seventh.

Do not hold it against him.

Like Street Of Dreams, the Tim Fitzsimmons-trained galloper must have lofty targets on his radar and a third win at his sixth start will not raise any eyebrows.