Strong Ace passes barrier test with flying colours

Jockey Wong Chin Chuen guiding Strong Ace to the line unchallenged in the only barrier trial on Tuesday morning. PHOTO: STC

On a bright and dry but quiet Tuesday morning when just one trial was done and dusted, we saw a good showing by a three-year-old.

Then again, Strong Ace had little to beat.

Just four horses contested that morning hit-out and Strong Ace was in his element.

Ridden by Wong Chin Chuen and jumping from the third chute, Strong Ace was quickly in his stride and, once he had found that rhythm, he just hummed along.

Delilah, another three-year-old having her Official Race Trial, tried to put a dent in Strong Ace’s lead but it was never going to happen.

On the day, Strong Ace was just too nippy and he strode away to win by over three lengths.

Delilah, a filly by Zacinto, stayed in second place, beating Clergyman (Louis-Philippe Beuzelin), who finished a distant third.

Right now, Strong Ace’s claim to fame – if you could call it that – was a third placing behind Petrograd and Sacred Order.

That was in an Open Maiden sprint on Jan 14.

Last time out, on March 18, he was sent out as joint $18 favourite but his backers took a bashing when he finished down the course in seventh spot.

Impounded and checked by the club’s vets, Strong Ace was found to be lame.

He was ordered to do a 1,000m barrier test – which he passed with flying colours on Tuesday.

Trained by Mahadi Taib for the Flying Wheel Stable, Strong Ace can now resume his racing.

Forget those last few runs. He is no slouch and could soon start paying for his keep.

From Leslie Khoo’s yard, second-placed Delilah – handled by A’Isisuhairi Kasim at the trial – is an “unknown” but she does seem to know the ropes.

Give her time, she could mature into something useful.