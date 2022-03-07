Strong N Best on the poly

Strong N Best scoring his third victory on the Polytrack with jockey John Sundradas astride at Kranji on Saturday.

When the jockey has won twice and finished runner-up four times on the horse, he should know its characteristics and habits like the back of his hand.

In the case of Saturday’s Race 10 winner Strong N Best, John Sundradas felt his mount was better on the Polytrack than the turf.

Coupled with the bottom weight – 51.5kg after John rode 1kg over – the Kuah Cheng Tee-trained five-year-old produced a top run in the straight to take the $70,000 Class 3 event over the Poly 1,600m.

Installed as the $19 favourite at the last minute, the bay New Zealand-bred gelding scored by 11/4 lengths in 1min 39.51sec.

He beat the $24 third favourite Tangible, who was a neck in front of $168 outsider Savvy Command.

In 15 starts, John partnered Strong N Best nine times for three wins, all on the Poly, and four of his five seconds.

In his preceding race, he rode the Yong Yong Stable-owned galloper to a close third behind Circuit Mission and Tangible over 1,400m on turf.

“He’s a genuine horse. But I’ve always felt he was a better horse on Polytrack,” said the former Singapore champion apprentice jockey, who had earlier steered the Hideyuki Takaoka-trained $83 long shot Sun Elizabeth from last to first in the $30,000 Class 5 Div 2 event over 1,200m on turf.

“He’s good on turf as he showed at his last start, but it’s not as good as his Polytrack form. He had a nice run and, with the light weight, he drew away.”

With noted front runner Ironchamp (Iskandar Rosman) ensuring a steady clip, Strong N Best enjoyed a cosy midfield rail-hugging journey without spending a penny.

Into the home stretch, John angled his mount towards a wide-enough gap between two of the Michael Clements-trained quintet, Tangible (Manoel Nunes) and Real Success (Jake Bayliss).

The $21 second favourite Pennywise (Danny Beasley) was being hailed the winner after he easily mastered the weakening Ironchamp.

But, once Strong N Best hit top gear, he sliced through the pack to go and score going away.

John was thankful to Kuah for his winning instructions.

“CT just told me to take him to the outside when making my move, and to get cover for him for as long as I can, as he can pull when he sees daylight too early,” he said.

“I actually feel lucky CT went for a Class 3 race instead of a Class 4 as there is more stake money in a Class 3 race.”

Kuah was also pleased with the higher cut that comes with a higher-grade event.

But, to him, the bottom line is to have more tools at his disposal in order to tap into the pool of prize money available.

“The Yong Yong Stable is from China but is based in Singapore. They have only three horses with me currently – this one, Red Dragon and an unraced horse,” said the former jockey.

“I’m already grateful to them for supporting me even with the pandemic around. They could have left, but they have stayed on.

“Hopefully, they can buy some more new horses soon.”

Strong N Best has earned about $135,000 for Yong Yong Stable.