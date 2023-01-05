Stunning Kitten can win again 

Race 1 (800m)

(5) HEIRLOOM boats the best form and that experience, together with a 4kg claimer on her back, will make her hard to beat.

(4) DUELLONA and (1) ARCTIC FLAG ought to have come on with the benefit of a first-up run. With natural improvement, they could get into the picture.

(2) COURAGEOUS and (3) DIVINE MOONLIGHT are nicely bred. Keep an eye on them.



Race 2 (800m)

(7) ZINOVI and (8) EXCHANGE STUDENT ran well on debut. With the former conceding 2.5kg to the latter, it could prove the telling factor.

(1) BROTHERHOODOFMAGIC, (5) POMO CLAPPER and (6) QHAWE LAMI are newcomers to take note of.



Race 3 (1,600m)

(4) BOWL FIRST is placed in two starts. Further improvement over this trip should see him open his account.

(1) BROADWAY has shown enough in three starts since returning to the Highveld to warrant respect while (9) KIT KAT KATIE is another to consider after an improved effort.

(8) BRAZILIAN STORM is capable of better than her disappointing last start suggests.



Race 4 (1.800m)

(3) ELUSIVE SWANN bounced back to form in the 1,475m Heritage consolation. Can make it over this extended trip even if the opposition is tougher.

(5) CLARKSON is closely matched on that form but can turn the tables over this distance and on ½-kg better terms.

(1) KAPTEIN is overdue for a third career win. He finished second in his last three starts.

(7) RULE BOOK would have tightened up after finishing alongside that rival over 1,600m recently. Value bet.



Race 5 (1,800m)

(3) CELESTIAL CITY got going late when second over a shorter trip last time. Major threat.

(6) AFRICAN TORRENT has already won over this trip at a higher level. That ought to stand him in good stead.

(4) SEQUOIA was touched off in his last two starts over 1,500m. Extra distance suits.

(5) DUKE OF RAIN should get closer to that rival on 1.5kg better terms.



Race 6 (1,800m)

(7) STUNNING KITTEN was an authoritative winner over track and trip last time. She should go close despite a six-point penalty.

(6) SUMMERLAND is 3kg better off after finishing around four lengths adrift. On these terms, she is a big threat.

(3) TRUMP MY QUEEN and (5) BURMESE TIARA have been holding their form. Preference is for the former, who has been racing in stronger company.



Race 7 (1,800m)

(5) NONE OTHER will be suited by the step-up in trip.

(7) KIND JUDY boasts solid form and ought to give her younger rival most to fear.

(9) GIMMEALIGHT ran third on Jan 2. Bears watching if she takes her place in this line-up.

(10) QUIET REBELLION is not without a chance on these terms either.



Race 8 (1,200m)

(2) FOG BANK opened his account over 1,450m at this track. Shorter trip is no issue.

(1) COOL WINTER is drawn wide but gets 4kg off and is proven at this level.

(4) STORMY SEAS has been holding form in stronger company.

Fillies (5) READY TO FLY and (6) LAETITIA’S ANGEL have claims, too.