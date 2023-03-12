Stunning poly win from Red Ocean

Red Ocean (Rozlan Nazam) digging deep to hold off Sky Eye (Manoel Nunes) and spring a $120 upset in the Class 2 race over the 1,100m on Polytrack on Sunday. ST PHOTO: SHAHRIYA YAHYA

Before the running of Sunday’s $85,000 Class 2 race over the Polytrack 1,100m, most form students would have taken a wide berth from the resuming Red Ocean.

It has been 141 days between runs for the four-time turf winner, and his only test on the synthetic ended in defeat.

You could have heard a pin drop after the Ocean Park five-year-old outsmarted a field of mostly Polytrack specialists.

If bets were taken mid-race, his $120 odds would have probably doubled. Trapped four deep for first-time partner, apprentice Rozlan Nazam, Red Ocean looked all at sea.

However, instead of fading away in the straight, he kept repelling all comers with a stunning feistiness given the circumstances.

Sky Eye (Manoel Nunes) and I Am Sacred (A’Isisuhairi Kasim) fought tooth and nail, but the surprise package had already been delivered to a deafening silence.

But with the benefit of hindsight, the 3/4-length win did sink in, especially with trainer Shane Baertschiger shedding some light.

The Australian handler admitted the gutsy win did take him aback but, at the same time, he had not entirely ruled out such a scenario.

“When he was younger, he had one run on Polytrack, and never ran back on it since,” he said.

“But he has always trialled well on Poly. It’s just that we never really got a chance to race him on it because he was going so good on turf.

“He was also going for the 4YO series. We were more or less dictated by the programme.

“He also had a joint problem after his last start – six-week box rest.

“To be honest, today’s win didn’t shock me all that much because he was nicely tuned-up and won his trial by seven lengths. He also had only 46kg on his back.

“Still, I couldn’t be 100 per cent confident going into today’s race, but I thought he could run a cheeky race with some luck.”

Taking Rozlan on loan from his master Ricardo Le Grange for the first time, Baertschiger was well inspired in using the leading apprentice, especially his 4kg claim.

Sky Eye ran a blinder, but giving away 9kg to a Group 2 runner, he was always in for a mammoth task.

Not to mention Baertschiger still had to leave a greenhorn with the right set of instructions for the execution of the daring gamble.

“I told Rozlan to lead or sit outside the leader, but if you can’t, as 1,100m is a bit short, to put him where he is comfortable,” he said.

“He was four wide, but he had no weight on his back.

“The horse doesn’t have enough speed. So, he did the right thing by staying there instead of dragging him back.”

Rozlan said he had to make a split-second decision when Plan A did not quite work out.

“The instructions were to jump and lead but with three other horses quicker on my inside, I couldn’t,” said the 33-year-old apprentice.

“I had two options, either push all the way to lead or sit back and stay there four wide.

“As he was travelling very well for me, I didn’t want to choke him. So I stayed where we were.

“We were wide, but I had plenty under me. I was still very surprised he could still get going in the straight.”

After such a ride, Baertschiger may well keep Rozlan’s name on speed dial from now on. But the multiple Group 1-winning trainer can expect his own phone to ring more often now, following a quiet start.

“I thought reporters had to find my number on the phone directory. I even needed a map to find the winner’s box,” said Baertschiger whose only winner before Sunday was Italian Revolution.

“I knew we would have a slow start, though. All my horses, or 95 per cent of them, had a six-week break from November to January.

“But looking at today’s results like Hardcore’s second or Saint Tropez’s fourth, the horses are back in form. Hopefully, things will get better from now on.”

On two winners, he still has some catching up to do on leader Michael Clements, who cemented his first place on 14 winners with a four-timer courtesy of Takanini, Pacific Angel, Coin Toss and Ejaz.

Sunday's Singapore Results: sunres13.pdf