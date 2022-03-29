Sudden Star the pick of the Crawford runners

RACE 1 (1,000M)

(3) WHO DO YOU LOVE justified strong market support to win on debut. She could confirm that promise by following up.

(4) A TIME TO FLOWER was well beaten by Who Do You Love on debut. She improved to finish second last time behind (1) BONIKA, who may struggle on 3kg worse terms.

(2) PRIMULA and (5) FUN ZONE have earning potential. Watch the betting.

RACE 2 (1,600M)

(2) REALLY ROYAL has raced against good company in feature races. She ought to be competitive in these calmer waters on favourable terms.

(3) DANCETILDAYLIGHT competed at Grade 1 level in her only outing over this trip. She could build on her last-start fourth in a feature to play a leading role.

(4) BYE BYE BOMBSHELL won at her only attempt over this distance, but (6) YOUNG LOVE should reverse the form of a recent meeting on 5kg better terms and with blinkers fitted.

(5) MALEDIMO and (7) JASMINE have claims, too, but must up their game to trouble the main players.

RACE 3 (1,250M)

(13) SPARKLING CRYSTAL made the expected improvement to finish second when stepping up to a similar trip last time. With a little luck from the widest draw, she should go close again.

(1) LA VIDA disappointed over further after finishing second over 1,200m. A better effort can be expected over the shorter trip.

(2) SHE’S MY CAPTAIN may lack fitness after a long break but has shown enough to be competitive.

(6) FLUID MOTION is a likely improver after a fair introduction and could have a say.

RACE 4 (1,250M)

(1) TCHAIKOVSKY had been threatening to exit the maiden ranks before a disappointing last start. He has been gelded and could make a winning return.

(3) MASTERFUL GUY has improved with blinkers and should make his presence felt from an inside gate.

(8) BOWLED OVER and (7) AXL are likely improvers. They should be respected.

(2) BOISTEROUS BUDDY bounced back to form at this track last time. He could have a role if confirming that improvement.

RACE 5 (1,250M)

The well-bred (1) LA FOLIE DOUCE is consistent and proven at this level.

(2) GOING UP is closely matched on the form of a recent meeting in a similar contest over 1,250m. There should not be much between the pair on these terms.

(3) POLAR WORLD should make her presence felt on these revised weight terms and the blinkers.

(4) SEEKING PEACE is seldom far off the action and should acquit herself competitively again.

(6) SAFE TO ASSUME and (8) HAMMIE’S FAN could play minor roles.

RACE 6 (1,800M)

Stablemates (1) CLAP OF THUNDER and (2) DOUGLAS have solid form credentials and should run well. Clap Of Thunder tired late to finish on his return from a rest and a gelding operation. He should be competitive from an inside gate. Riding arrangements, however, suggest Douglas is preferred despite a 104-day absence during which he was also gelded.

(3) AENEAS has the form, experience and fitness to pose a threat. But he has a wide draw to overcome.

(4) MAGIC MOMENTS, (5) DOUBLE DUET and (6) HIGH DUDGEON have earning potential.

RACE 7 (2,000M)

(1) SUDDEN STAR is versatile and does not know how to run a bad race. He appears the pick of the Brett Crawford runners on jockey arrangements and could make a winning debut.

(3) KAPTEIN ought to go well again in his peak outing, following his third after a rest and a gelding operation. He may pose the biggest threat after a game front-running second in a similar contest last time.

(7) NIGHT SONG and last-start winner (6) DUBAI LIGHTS are also capable of staking a claim off their current marks.