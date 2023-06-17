Summer Lily to get loads of admirers

Race 1 (1,600m)



(5) KHATEERA should be ripe and ready after two well-supported efforts.



(8) SHILPA’S MOON finished behind Khateera and has maintained form.



(6) LADY CHATTERLEY is crying out for this distance.



(1) AZALEAS FOR ALL was not disgraced on debut and will know more about it.



Race 2 (1,400m)



(4) GO LIKE FLO and (9) MISTY CLIFFS are overdue but give weight away.



(8) GODDEX APHAEA should have a say in her peak outing. She gets 4.5kg from her rivals.



(10) RED MOON RISING improved over this trip last time.



Race 3 (1,600m)



Many are showing progress, including (1) COPPER JOHN and (4) GALLADORN.



(6) LEAO ALADO and (11) PLAY WITH FIRE showed vast improvement second-up and have decent barrier positions.



Race 4 (1,600m)



(1) GREEN MANDARIN and (7) PREVALENCE have big weights but are likely to play leading roles.



(8) INSIDE STORY is distance suited. A threat with only 54.5kg.



(2) TOTHEMOONANDBACK and (12) BARDOLINO are holding their form well.



Race 5 (2,600m)



No runner has gone this far before but (1) TIME TO MEDITATE and (9) LA DREAMER have earned over 2,400m.



(7) AMERICAN GRAYSON and (4) GOING GLOBAL are bred for this and could feature.



Race 6 (1,200m)



(1) SUMMER LILY was impressive when winning on debut over this course and distance. The filly gets the nod again.



(2) OCTOBER MORN and (3) SIDDELEY have the form and experience to mount a serious challenge.



Last-start winners (4) UNCONQUERABLE LADY and (8) ONI SAN could get into the picture, too.



Race 7 (2,600m)



(2) WHITE FANG does well at this track. The one to catch.



(9) MAMBO COME TESIO has matured and should hold off (11) OVER TWO YOU, who comes off a win.



(8) KIND JUDY always gives of her best and should run another honest race.



Race 8 (1,200m)



In this listed race, precocious fillies (3) BALTIC SECRET and (8) DISTANT WINTER could upstage their male rivals.



Last-start winners (4) TEFLON MAN and (6) UNDERWORLD are on the up. They can join that fight for victory.



Race 9 (1,450m)



(5) QUANTUM THEORY needed his first run as a gelding and could find true form.



(3) EYE OF THE PROPHET found the Derby trip too far last time. Another looking to find his best.



(2) BARTHOLDI has won two of three at this track and must be considered.



(7) VANDERBILT and (6) TEAM GOLD should finish close together.



Race 10 (1,600m)



(12) LINEBACKER is drawn widest but is favourably treated by the conditions.



(3) FIREALLEY and (9) GRINKOV finished ahead of Linebackerlast time and renew rivalry on identical terms. They should be involved again from better starting berths.



(10) PORT LOUIS and (4) SPEED MACHINE are closely matched on that form and are also capable of getting into the picture.



Race 11 (1,600m)



(1) MERIDIUS is running well but could find the 62kg a bit much.



(3) PERFECT WITNESS bounced back to her best last time and could go on.



But they have to give the lightly raced (11) CALIBRE CREST 10kg and 6kg respectively.



(4) QUEEN OF SHADOWS is well drawn and will have the run of the race.



Race 12 (1,400m)



(1) RAISING QUINN and (3) PUCALLPA will likely appreciate the 1,400m trip.



(5) MARY LAMB caught the eye last time when running on well from a wide draw. She should be right there again from a better gate.



The improving youngster (4) ROYALS has enjoyed the 1,400m trip and could follow up with any improvement.



Race 13 (1,600m)



(2) CALL ME MASTER disappointed last time but a wide draw could force him to obtain cover and finish off strongly.



(9) OYSTER KING is versatile and has performed well at this track.



(8) GREGOR MACGREGOR showed good early pace with blinkers and should be the one to catch.



(5) WAQAAS has won over this track and trip.