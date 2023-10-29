Sunday’s Hong Kong (Happy Valley) form analysis

June Planet (Hugh Bowman) coming from last to win a Class 4 race (1,650m) at Happy Valley on Sept 20.

Race 1 (1,200m)

7 Brilliant Pioneer caught the eye late at his last start. He is in the right grade and this contest appears more than suitable for him to be collecting a first win. One to beat.

4 Theta Hedge can improve second-up but has not drawn well this week. He is in the right grade, however, and should be able to make his presence felt.

2 Devil And Gold has tumbled down to Class 5. This is his grade and his latest barrier trial was impressive.

3 Starry Night is next in line. He gets an opportunity.

Race 2 (2,200m)

8 Total Power gets a handy weight relief at the bottom of the handicap. He is racing well and appears ready for the step-up in distance. One to beat.

2 Packing Hurricane has his fair share of class and does look ready to further climb the handicap. He should get a sweet run from the positive draw, even against the small field.

1 Natural Storm knows how to win over this course and distance. He is the class runner of the field and must be respected.

4 Turin Mascot was a track and trip winner last term. Keep in your calculations.

Race 3 (1,650m)

11 Smart Beauty narrowly missed two runs back. He has remained in sound condition and the right luck could easily see him win this contest. One to catch under a favourable impost.

7 Eagle Run has found his feet in Hong Kong now. He has an awkward draw to overcome, but he has done plenty right ahead of this weekend.

3 United Endeavors has a favourable seven pounds (3.17kg) taken off his back with the apprentice up. He can bounce back following a mediocre first-up effort.

6 Viva A La is in superb form. Keep safe.

Race 4 (1,000m)

1 Jumbo Legend looks primed to run a big race first-up. He has trialled well enough and should get a sweet run in transit from gate one. The five-pound claim from apprentice Alfred Chan is a bonus, especially in Class 4.

7 King Invincible is a winner in waiting. He is a solid talent who continues to take the right steps forward each week. Expect improvement again with Zac Purton up.

10 Circuit Seven can take up a forward position and give this group something to worry about.

5 Valiant Elegance is next best.

Race 5 (1,650m)

10 Horse Of Good Luck should see his fitness improve quite a bit following his first-up effort. Expect that he leads again, which he is better suited to do at Happy Valley, especially against this group.

8 Durham Star should get a dream run from Gate 2. He is the likely race favourite for Purton.

5 Golden Bull has an ideal draw and will relish the rise in trip. He is unlucky not to already be a winner in Hong Kong.

9 Management Folks is in career-best form and he will be finishing off late and fast.

Race 6 (1,200m)

10 Diamond Flare can lead this group and should be looking to do so with the apprentice engaged. He slots in light and will take some catching, if they employ those tactics.

2 Juneau Flash has ability and will be fit. He was awfully unlucky last start and can improve.

4 Golden Link went super close last start. He can continue to race in that level of form.

9 Lucky Planet is better than his form suggests and he did well in his latest barrier trial. He can improve out of sight this week from an ideal draw.

Race 7 (1,000m)

9 Reward Smile can make the most of a fast pace. He slots in super light with only 115lb assigned and his best form still looks in front of him.

1 Kurpany gets five pounds removed, thanks to the apprentice appointment. He loves this course, distance and grade. Expect a big run this weekend.

2 Majestic Star can prove competitive. He is consistent and will be right there in the finish.

4 Whizz Kid gets the right draw. He will be trying to make all, however, several others will do so also.

Race 8 (1,800m)

1 Royal Pride is ready to win and he gets a superb chance this weekend. He is in the right vein of form and pairs favourably with Luke Ferraris, who has won aboard the horse before. His race to lose.

5 Reach Goal has a suitable gate. He turned in an eye-catching first-up effort. Expect further improvement.

8 Dazzling Fellow is chasing back-to-back wins. He rises in grade but can hold his own.

6 Forever Glorious has his fair share of ability. Expect a solid run from an ideal draw.

Race 9 (1,200m)

1 Atomic Force is third-up and looks well placed to figure strongly. He is fit, in sound condition and appears ready to win again for the in-form Caspar Fownes stable.

5 Brave Star continues to improve. Expect the same again from him and his latest trial at Conghua was very impressive.

8 Smokey Bear has claims and should get his opportunity, especially now that he is a winner.

3 Excellent Peers has the apprentice engaged from an ideal draw. He will get the right run and this is his chance.

Race 10 (1,650m)

11 June Planet is after a hat-trick of wins. He continues to rise and slots in light, which is favourable as he steps up to Class 3. He can win again.

7 Lean Hero was impressive last time out and he will have remained in that vein of form. He has an ideal draw and jockey.

9 Nicholson Returns is first-up but has always proven to be a very consistent galloper. Expect the same from him.

8 Big Red has been knocking on the door for some time and he is not without a chance. Keep safe.

Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club