Sunday’s Hong Kong (Sha Tin) form analysis

At his best form, the once five-wins-in-a-row hero Courier Wonder can upset the favourites Wellington and Lucky Sweynesse in Sunday's Group 1 Centenary Sprint Cup over 1,200m at Sha Tin. He seems to be back in form.

Race 1 (1,400m)

4 Chiron gets a rise in distance and favourable draw. He can save ground and should prove decisive in the finish. The one to beat. 9 Encore is closing in on a first win and his pairing with Karis Teetan catches the eye. He looks capable of improving again following his last-start fourth. 2 Asian One is after back-to-back victories. He was impressive last time and the connections have retained the services of Silvestre de Sousa. 7 Beauty Nova has taken time but is on the cusp of a first success. He finished a narrow second over the course and distance last start. It was his best showing in 19 starts.

Race 2 (1,600m)

11 Perfetto gets an excellent chance to atone for his last-start luckless defeat. Champion jockey Zac Purton sticks aboard and he can make sure of things from the inside draw. 10 Mach Ten also raced without luck last start, finishing fourth. He still had plenty up his sleeve that day. He shapes as a big threat with Vincent Ho up. 13 Ha Lee Charm can improve again. He was caught way too far behind last time. 2 The Hulk does little wrong. Expect him to be charging home late for Teetan.

Race 3 (1,000m)

14 Savvy Delight slots in light and should get a nice run down the outside. He was scratched at the gates last start after becoming fractious. He is still open to a stack of improvement. 4 We Are Hero will likely be a deserving favourite. He has to shoulder more weight but should still be thereabouts again. 3 Super Fortune appears fit and ready to score again. 6 Happy Mission ran a fair sixth on debut. He is bound to improve with the run under the belt.

Race 4 (1,400m)

3 Daring Pursuit was ultra impressive last start and he is more than capable of saluting again. This race is not too bad but the manner of his last-start effort suggests that he is destined for bigger and better things. 2 Universal Horizon closed nicely last start. A horse on the rise, he shapes as the main danger. 6 D Star is chasing back-to-back wins. He is another big threat. 1 Publicist is racing well. He continues to develop with each run.

Race 5 (1,200m)

4 Happy Fat Cat maps to get a soft lead. From there, he can take running down. Apprentice jockey Angus Chung’s 10lb (4.54kg) claim and the inside gate should see him do next to no work early on. 1 Chilli Baba was impressive first-up. He appeared to have plenty in hand and getting around a bend this time will be of little concern. 9 Super Highway is consistent and should put in another big effort. 3 Galvanic is expected to improve after his fair debut when seventh over the course and distance. Big watch.

Race 6 (1,200m)

12 King Of The Court can improve drastically for his second run back from a decent break. He has the ability and gets one of his best chances yet to nail an overdue win with a light weight under Teetan. 1 Supreme Lucky is chasing back-to-back wins. The inside gate will suit. 3 Excellent Fighter has the class and was an eye-catching victor on debut. He has held his condition, but will need to offset the wide draw. 2 Brave Dreams is consistent and warrants respect.

Race 7 (1,800m) Group 3 Centenary Vase Handicap

5 Running Glory appeals with no weight on his back. He is a gifted little talent and the 1,800m distance is probably his best. He can win. 3 Money Catcher is the likely leader and favourite. The last-start winner will take catching but his odds will be very short. 1 Glorious Dragon can improve second-up following a lengthy layoff. 6 Looking Great slots in light and can make his presence felt.

Race 8 (1,200m) Group 1 Centenary Sprint Cup

6 Courier Wonder is worth taking a chance on at a price in a tricky affair. A competitive fourth in the Group 1 Longines Hong Kong Sprint (1,200m) in December, his best holds him in very good stead. He was unbeaten in his first five starts during the 2020-2021 season. It would not shock to see him win. 1 Wellington is chasing a fifth Group 1 success. He is classy and just needs luck to be fighting out the finish. 2 Lucky Sweynesse will be a deserving favourite. He is still rising and appears to have plenty more development to come. 7 Duke Wai will be closing late. He is another value proposition.

Race 9 (1,600m)

9 Happy Together flashed into second placing last start behind subsequent Hong Kong Classic Mile winner Voyage Bubble. He is in sound form and looks ready to salute with four starts under his belt. 5 Drombeg Banner should roll forward and take some catching. He is after back-to-back triumphs. 8 Celtic Times closed off for an eye-catching third last start. If he can replicate that run, he is in with a chance. 13 Casa Cosmo improved second-up and could be third-time lucky with further progress.

Race 10 (1,200m)

11 Ready To Win has looked ready to go on with it for some time. He is floating under the radar and, with the right run, he looks well placed to give his connections an overdue second hurrah. 12 Golden Express seems to have talent from his two placings from three starts. He is drawn ideally. 6 Mighty Stride was without luck last start. He can atone for that effort and, arguably, he should still be unbeaten.8 Dragon’s Luck is improving. He draws well and is well-weighted for the in-form jockey Lyle Hewitson.

