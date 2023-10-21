Sunday’s Hong Kong (Sha Tin) form analysis

The Danny Shum-trained Victor The Winner (Karis Teetan) registering an impressive win in the HKSAR Chief Executive's Cup at Sha Tin on Sept 10. He has the favours with the light weight and small field, and gets Teetan back aboard.

Race 1 (1,400m)

3 Casa Legend makes a favourable dip to Class 5. He has gone close in the grade above but gets one of his better winning chances this weekend, especially with Hugh Bowman hopping up. One to beat.

2 Prosecco is still without a win but has shown his capabilities. He caught the eye last start and improvement out of that run should see him go very close.

1 Master Of Luck has the ideal draw. Will get a sweet run for the in-form Harry Bentley.

9 Yoo Yoo Knight can improve this season. Not without a chance.

Race 2 (1,200m)

4 Gallant Goody makes his debut. His work in the lead-up has been sound and the ideal draw brings him right into contention. He looks like a nice prospect for the future and a win on debut would not surprise.

1 Ka Ying Cheer was impressive when winning on debut. He showed plenty of fight that day and, with further improvement, he should go close once more. He just needs to offset the wide draw.

14 Get The Monies slots in light and should roll forward to overcome the draw. He can continue his advance.

6 Speedy Fortune is next best.

Race 3 (1,200m)

14 Super Contented has trialled well ahead of his return and he slots in favourably with next to no weight on his back. Expecting drastic improvement from him under the light weight.

12 Champion Instinct has his fair share of ability and he caught the eye rolling home from the tail of the field last time.

2 Champion Method scored a tidy first-up win for trainer Danny Shum. He should be able to carry that form through and improve again this weekend.

4 Rubylot has a suitable draw. Next in line.

Race 4 (1,600m)

7 Joyful Prosperity has been crying out for further. He gets that now and has shown that he is a serious talent under the right circumstances. One to watch with an in-form Keagan De Melo up.

10 Po On Way is lightly raced but continues to improve. He is a nice horse and the distance this week is hugely ideal.

14 Strongest Boy was superb first-up and he can take another step forward. With the light weight, he should be able to make his presence felt with Purton up.

1 Chancheng Glory is racing well and draws ideally.

Race 5 (1,000m)

3 Flying High gets an ideal draw and does love the course and distance. He will be much improved second-up from a break, with Matthew Chadwick sticking aboard.

8 Sparkling Knight is chasing back-to-back wins. He will press forward and give this group something to run down.

2 Explosive Witness has got a bit of class and is capable over this course and distance.

9 Beauty Waves makes an intriguing Hong Kong debut. He is trialling well and commands respect, especially with Purton aboard.

Race 6 (1,400m)

8 Charmander is better than his record suggests and he is worth taking a chance on. He has trialled well, looks to have summered well too and should be going close over a suitable distance.

6 Sunlight Power continues to improve and he will be winning soon enough. He should get the run of the race from draw one.

3 Lost Child has his fair share of ability. Narrowly missed first-up and will improve after that run.

1 Owners’ Praise gets the services of Purton. Keep an eye on him.

Race 7 (1,200m)

3 Victor The Winner continues to develop and he can take a big stride forward. He has the favours with the light weight and small field, which should afford him a soft lead and the opportunity to pinch this race, much like his latest effort.

1 Lucky Sweynesse is the class runner in this field. However, he will once again need to defy a hefty impost. He does boast the quality to win.

2 Sight Success should improve sharply second-up. He has the ideal draw to save ground and take his shot at this group.

5 Stoltz is next in line. He is better over five furlongs.

Race 8 (1,400m)

1 Absolute Sunshine makes his Hong Kong debut. He was classy in Australia pre-import and his latest trial was sound at Happy Valley. Can make presence felt.

11 Golden Samurai just needs to overcome a challenging draw.

4 Storm Legend has 10 pounds taken off with the apprentice up.

12 Let’s Do It is taking the right steps forward. Will be there.

Race 9 (1,800m)

13 Hameron can continue to improve. Scored an almighty first-up win at Happy Valley.

1 Sword Point has put in seriously impressive trials. Will be testing this group with his class and the appointment of Purton.

7 Helene Feeling is chasing a hat-trick of wins. The wide draw might be an issue.

8 The Best Peach is next in line.

Race 10 (1,400m)

1 Master Eight has the class edge over this group, but he is getting on in age. Expect that he can find the front and play catch-me-if-you-can under the seven pound-claiming apprentice. One to reel in, especially in this grade.

7 Find My Love has further scope for development. He just needs to overcome an awkward draw.

10 Supreme Lucky continues to impress. He slots in light and appears more than capable of winning in this grade soon enough.

2 Keefy has an ideal draw and should get every chance.

Comments courtesy of The Hong Hong Jockey Club