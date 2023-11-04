Sunday’s Hong Kong (Sha Tin) form analysis

John Size's Running Glory will be aiming to return to winning ways in the Group 3 The Sa Sa Ladies' Purse (1,800m) at Sha Tin on Sunday.

Race 1 (1,400m)

4 Super Contented made a nice amount of ground first-up. The apprentice takes a crucial 10 pounds off his back.

5 Casa Legend has drawn wide, but it should not prove an issue as he gets back and Zac Purton rides.

3 Noble One has returned in ideal form this season.

9 Apex Top can lead as he has done previously. Keep safe.

Race 2 (1,200m)

7 Meepmeep makes his debut off an eye-catching barrier trial at Sha Tin. Can take some catching, especially with Purton up.

6 Joyful Life is another debutant who should get his opportunity. He has ability.

2 I Give will be able to offset the wide gate with his early speed. He should be in the money again.

10 Massive Talent is improving and has claims.

Race 3 (1,000m)

12 Wunderbar looks well and has an ideal draw for his first-up assignment. Work and latest trial were sound.

7 Parents’ Love has trialled well and looks to have plenty of early ability and speed. Expecting he rolls to the front.

11 Woodfire Champ can improve after a solid first-up effort.

4 Multisuper is next best.

Race 4 (1,600m)

7 Master Hero is in the right vein of form and the seven pounds (3.17kg) coming off is a big help.

10 Aestheticism has found his feet and comes into this following a pair of smart placings over the course and distance. He can continue to improve.

14 President’s Choice slots in light and is a threat. He just needs luck from an outside draw.

9 Pakistan Friend can lead this group. Keep safe.

Race 5 (1,600m)

7 Happy Together showed that he had improved a lot from the manner of his win last start. Can challenge this group.

6 Ching can get the gun run from the draw.

1 The Best Peach continues to improve and Tony Cruz clearly has a high opinion of this guy. He gets his chance in a hot race.

8 Superb Boy can roll forward. Do not discount.

Race 6 (1,400m)

5 Club Soda makes his debut following several trials. He caught the eye in his latest effort and, if he manages to offset the draw, then he shapes as a leading player. Take a chance on him as he comes from the right yard.

8 Super Wise Dragon was impeded last start. He can improve following that effort, which saw him cramped for room late on while he was roaring home.

10 Natural Gold can race on the speed and get his opportunity.

1 Top Top Tea is capable and his latest effort was sound. Next in line.

Race 7 (1,800m)

THE SA SA LADIES’ PURSE (G3)

5 Running Glory is a super talent and he appears to be working well ahead of his return. This is a more than suitable contest for him to win first-up, especially with Purton engaged. He is ready to continue his ascent.

7 Super Sunny Sing continues to make the necessary advancements. Expecting him to take another step forward, even against stiff opposition.

1 Money Catcher has the class and racing pattern to prove a formidable opponent.

2 Encountered gets his opportunity. He ran well last time.

Race 8 (1,400m)

5 Pins Prince has returned to a competitive mark. He has a suitable draw for Purton, and his last two runs have been nothing short of sound. He can win.

6 Chilli Baba caught the eye with a fast-finishing effort last time. He can improve following that performance.

4 Always Fluke has some class and remains in solid form following his win two starts ago.

9 River Views has narrowly missed twice this season. Expecting he rolls forward and give this contest a good shake.

Race 9 (1,200m)

5 Global Harmony has been trialling well. Gets a good chance first-up to kick his season off with a win.

10 Lady’s Choice is chasing a third win from his last four starts. He narrowly missed first-up and can improve significantly following that effort.

12 Greenwich slots in light. Barrier 3 should see him get a sweet run throughout.

3 Armour Eagle is next in line. He can mix his form but he is good on his day.

Race 10 (1,400m)

6 Yellowfin was the victor of a strong race first-up over the improving Taj Dragon, who has since come out and won. The one to beat.

7 Green N White was impressive when winning last start. He will need to improve again in this grade. However, he appears capable.

11 Beauty Fit knows how to win in this grade. He has not won for a while, though, but he gets his chance under a light weight. Take an each-way ticket.

5 Good Buddy is next in line.

Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club