Sunday’s Singapore stipes’ report highlights

RACE 1

GOLDEN DASH (7th/$33)

Jockey Jake Bayliss reported that his mount did not travel well at all.

RACE 4

CENTURION (last/$30)

When questioned on the performance, jockey Wong Chin Chuen said that his mount settled slightly further back than he had anticipated but travelled well through the early and middle stages.

He added that he received some minor interference approaching the 1,100m mark but was able to hold his position. In the straight, the gelding failed to respond.

SIR ELTON (11th/$39)

When questioned, jockey Danny Beasley said that from the barrier (8), he had to race wide without cover throughout.

Passing the 1,200m mark, he had hoped to shift in and take up a position behind Diamond Mine, but Glory Shine improved to his inside and held his mount wide.

When ridden out approaching the 600m mark, his mount responded for a short distance before failing to run on.

He felt that his mount was not totally comfortable with the track condition.

RACE 6

SURGE (8th/$173)

Bled.

RACE 7

HIGH VOLTAGE (last/$27)

When questioned, jockey Koh Teck Huat said that his mount travelled well through the early and middle stages.

But the gelding came off the bit at the 400m mark and did not respond to his riding in the straight. He felt that High Voltage did not handle the step-up in distance.

The vet reported that the horse returned lame in both hind legs.

GRANDPA MICK MAC

(11th/$384)

Jockey Mark Ewe reported that the horse was not striding out freely.

A veterinary examination revealed that the horse returned lame off-fore.

RACE 8

ARION PASSION (8th/$44)

Jockey Benny Woodworth was questioned regarding the riding of the gelding, if there was an opportunity for him to take up a position behind Wawasan in the middle stages and obtain cover.

He said that he had anticipated obtaining cover.

But, after beginning well and when runners drawn to his inside went forward, he would have had to unnecessarily restrain his mount to come back and find a position to obtain cover.

His explanation was noted. But he was advised to ride his mounts so as to leave no room for query.

Woodworth reported that Arion Passion was making respiratory noises.

A veterinary examination revealed no abnormality.

RACE 9

NORDIC GEM (last/$393)

Apprentice jockey Krisna Thangamani said that he was instructed to go forward and anticipated taking up a position behind Great Expectation.

But, when that horse was slow to begin, he found himself in a leading position.

When questioned regarding the tactics issued, trainer Jason Lim said that he had not expected the gelding to lead.

But he had hoped to take up a position behind the leader due to the step-up in distance.

The stewards noted his comments but they issued him a warning. They also reminded him of his obligation to notify the stewards should there be any change of tactics.

A veterinary examination revealed that the horse returned lame off-fore.

DON DE LA VEGA (11th/$275)

Returned lame off-fore.

STAR JACK (1st/$102)

When questioned on the improved performance, trainer Hideyuki Takaoka said that he had not been too disappointed with the gelding’s most recent starts.

The only explanation he could offer for Sunday’s performance is that the gelding was suited when ridden back in the field and given time to settle.

He added that Star Jack appears to resent it when ridden out in the early and middle stages.

His explanation was noted.

RACE 10

FOUNTAIN OF FAME (1st/$91)

When questioned on the improved performance, trainer James Peters said that the gelding had disappointed recently when racing over a longer distance.

For this reason, he freshened up the horse and dropped the gelding back in distance.

He added that this, along with the additional of winkers, had contributed to Fountain Of Fame’s improved performance.

SUPERMAX (4th/$50)

Jockey John Sundradas reported that the horse was not striding out freely.

A veterinary examination revealed that the horse returned lame near-fore.

LEGACY WARRIOR (last/$224)

Returned lame near-fore.

RACE 12

GLASGOW (9th/$207)

Bled.