Sunday’s South Africa (Durbanville) form analysis

Race 1 (1,000m)

(7) MAJOR APOLLO ran third over this course and distance on debut. Can open his account.

(1) CAPTAIN COOL and (3) CASINO ACE improved with a run under their belts. Go close.

(6) GREEN KNIGHT and (8) GRAVITY have been gelded and can improve.

Race 2 (1,400m)

(1) APACHE CHIEF ran a close-up second over track and trip last time, beating (7) GET IMPRESSED who has since finished second in consecutive starts, holding (6) SPEED RACER on the form of their recent meeting over 1,250m. No reason why he cannot confirm over this trip.

(2) GO IT ALONE ran well on debut and had excuses at next run. Cannot be written off just yet.

Race 3 (2,000m)

(1) FOUDRE was disappointing when third over 1,400m last time. Ought to make amends.

(4) EPIKLEROS is another likely to improve for this step-up in trip. So is his chief threat.

(8) HEKNOWS, (11) IMHOTEP and (3) WEATHER KING complete the shortlist.

Race 4 (1,600m)

(9) TRIP TO MAPUTO relished the step-up in trip to win her maiden readily over 1,400m and should also relish first test over 1,600m.

(4) DUAL AGENT won over this trip, so must be respected first-up.

(7) BUSY LIZZIE, (6) ISLAND TREASURE and (5) CLOUD CHASER are all likely to run well returning to this trip.

Race 5 (1,250m)

(3) MONTELENA beat (8) MIA’S HARPER, who finished an eye-catching second over 1,000m on her stable debut last time. She is worse off at the weights with (9) LADY LOOK ALIKE and (12) WINTER RAINFALL but, on her last start, is good value.

(2) LITTLE MISS PINK has regained her form and consistency, so should make her presence felt.

Race 6 (1,000m)

(7) BLUE HOLLY is undefeated over this course and distance, having given weight and a beating to recent track-and-trip winner (10) CAPTAIN ARROW, before finishing third to Grade 1 placed Distant Winter (runs later). She could represent the value in the race.

(4) FUTURE VARIETY (2.5kg better off) will strip fitter.

(3) MOJO MAN and (9) MEU CAPITANO are closely matched on form and both are competitive.

Race 7 (1,400m)

(1) GREEN WITH ENVY is unbeaten over this distance, enjoys being run off his feet with a target to aim.

(6) MY GOLLY MOLLY beat (5) ZIL MORIS and (7) SNOW PILOT in winning the Grade 3 Langerman, and has franked that form by winning subsequently.

Race 8 (1,400m)

(7) DISTANT WINTER looks well placed in this line-up to make a winning reappearance.

(4) ENEMY TERRITORY improved and won over this track and trip recently.

Last-start winner (3) GIMMETHEWALTZ should unlock further progress in her first attempt at this trip, while (2) HIERKOMMIEBOKKIE will appreciate this drop in grade.