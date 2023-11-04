Sunday’s South Africa (Fairview) form analysis

Race 1 (1,200m)

(6) GRADUATION TIME was not disgraced on local debut. Should do a lot better back on turf.

(1) MIRACULOUS MAN did not shine at Durbanville but has run well over this course and distance and is not out of it.

(5) CAPTAIN EFFICIENT found only one better on local debut and has a winning chance.

(11) PONTE VECCHIO is better than his last run would suggest and could earn some more money.

Race 2 (1,000m)

(2) THREE ROCKS runs on well. Can add another win to her tally.

(6) PARIS LASS has beaten Three Rocks but it was at her debut.

(1) CIVIL RIGHTS is course-and-distance suited and will not go down without a fight.

(3) TIPSY TINA is speedy and could make all.

Race 3 (1,400m)

(1) ILHA DA MAURICIA is not well drawn for this but will be doing her best work late.

(2) MY AMI BEACH is not the most reliable, but she does have a good turn of foot when in the mood and is clearly not out of it.

(3) OPERA SWING has been good on Polytrack of late. This may be a bit sharp on the turf.

(5) FOR ALL WE KNOW is consistent and should be right there at the finish from a good draw.

Race 4 (1,400m)

(2) LADY MISTICO is improving and coming off two nice wins on the Polytrack.

(1) CARBONADO has won over this course and distance and is weighted to run a big race.

(3) PINNACLE was in a galloping mood last time and could follow up if in the same mood.

(4) ROSE OF BAYEUX is seeking a hat-trick after some nice wins and deserves respect.

Race 5 (1,400m)

(9) BLACKBERRY MALT has not won in some time but should run a decent race from a good draw.

(4) TEATRO is better than last run on the Polytrack. Can bounce back.

(5) YOU KNOW WHO is unreliable but is also not out of it.

(6) PRINCE VIHAAN is a dangerous customer over this track and trip and is looking to complete a hat-trick.

Race 6 (2,400m)

(1) FLOWER OF SAIGON was not disgraced when third last time in the Western Cape and has a good record on this course. She was a wide-margin winner the last time she came to Fairview.

(2) MEDLERS TART needed the run last time. Expected to do a lot better this time.

(3) DEFINITELY MAYBE is going well but this is a tougher race.

(4) DOUBLE CHECK will like this course and distance and should contest the finish.

Race 7 (2,000m)

(11) THE FUTURIST can go close at decent odds for Craig Zackey.

(1) HOEDSPRUIT was doing his best work late when chasing home game and gallant (2) GRAZINGINTHEGRASS last time and there should not be too much between those rivals again.

(5) TRIPLE TIME has not been reliable of late but was narrowly beaten over this distance last time.

Race 8 (1,200m)

(3) KHAYA’S HOPE seems to have missed his intended targets this season. He is clearly better around the turn but has a winning chance against these rivals.

(1) CRUISE CONTROL and (2) CLIFF TOP have been trading wins throughout their career, and one can never be too sure which of them will come up tops on the day. Include both in all exotics.

(4) INHERIT THE RAIN is not an easy ride but he does quicken nicely when in the mood and could earn some more money.

Race 9 (1,600m)

(1) AFRICA’S ROCK is improving and his trainer has his horses in good shape at the moment.

(2) SIRNIHAALLONGSWORD disappointed last time but is capable of doing better.

(3) PATH OF CHOICE has won twice on the Polytrack of late but has also some wins on the turf.

(7) STORM COMMANDER has not seen the turf in ages but has a winning chance.