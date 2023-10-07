Sunday’s South Africa (Greyville) form analysis

Race (1,000m)

(6) MAQUETTE may be carrying 62kg but she is down in class over her best course and distance.

(4) MAMAS BABY is back from a break but she does look progressive. (2) TARA STAR caught all by surprise winning at long odds on debut. Keep safe.

(5) AVERNI PRINCESS finally got it right over course and distance last start. Go close.

Race 2 (1,200m)

(6) VISION TO ACHIEVE went close on the Poly last run with first time blinkers. The switch to turf could see her home.

(8) JAZZ CAFE found good market support on debut but finished a distant third. She is sure to come on from that effort.

(7) THE QUEEN BEE made a promising debut for Wendy Whitehead. Will come on from that.

(9) YOUGOGIRL had a tricky draw. She finished behind Vision To Achieve but should improve.

Race 3 (1,400m)

Stablemates (1) PLETTENBERG and (2) NOBLE WARRIOR showed up well on debut and will both take beating.

Blinkers come off (4) SILVER SAVAGE as he steps up over further and he is one to watch.

(8) COMMON GROUNDS was a beaten favourite for Darryl Moore last run but the gelding has come on with each outing and the extra furlong will suit.

Race 4 (1,600m)

(7) ELEGANT ACT put in a smart first run for Dean Kannemeyer and is sure to improve on that effort.

The same goes for (4) JUNIPER GREEN with Gareth van Zyl’s filly second best to Miss Paget in what was a competitive maiden field.

(12) OCEAN PALACE was a beaten favourite at just her second start. That was on the Poly. Tricky draw.

(14) ELUSIVE BELLE also caught the eye on debut but has it all to do from the widest gate and will need some luck in running.

Race 5 (2,200m)

(7) IMAGINABLE was much improved in first-time blinkers but he will need to build on that effort.

(2) SWIFT NICKS looks held by Imaginable on their last meeting but there may be more to come.

(11) STREETSHAVENONAME was a touch disappointing last run. He goes this trip for the first time but should see it out.

(9) THE GREEN GALLANT is battling and held on current form but he is capable of a surprise given some luck in running.

Race 6 (1,600m)

(7) CAN’T CATCH ME has come on nicely, the trip should suit and she rates a strong chance.

(8) FAIZAH is lightly raced and was a narrow winner over course and distance last time out. She can go in again.

(9) LEOPARD LADY has the worst barrier but is long overdue a second win. Stable is in form.

(6) MEL’S PRINCESS surprised at long odds when winning a sprint. She can go in again.

Race 7 (1,600m)

(9) FORESHORE is unbeaten in three starts for Duncan Howells but does have a tricky wide gate.

If (6) BOMBER GIRL can see out a mile, she will be a big threat.

(2) BOSNAY has been dropping in the ratings but she is useful and has a strong money chance.

(1) SIGN OF FATE enjoyed the jump in trip at maiden win. She can make an impression.

Race 8 (1,600m)

(10) CAPTAINOFTHEGREEN and (11) FATEFUL DAY have drawn widest of all but both are in good form. These two could dominate.

(1) ERMELO does show promise and from pole position must be taken seriously.

(4) TEICHMAN hardly knows how to run a bad race. He has a handy weight and must have a strong money chance again.