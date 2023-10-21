Sunday’s South Africa (Greyville) form analysis

Race 1 (1,200m)

(9) CONTRA FISCUM has her first run for Duncan Howells after a string of promising runs.

(6) GRECIAN PALACE was much improved over course and distance. Go close.

(4) LADY OF THE SWORD is back from a layoff. Was supported even if she did not show much.

(11) ELEGANT ACT has drawn wide and is back to sprint. Can do better.

Race 2 (1,600m)

After a couple of sprints, (10) PERFECTLY PICKED should like the trip on pedigree.

(5) NONOTI is battling but has run some fair races on occasion and can feature in this line-up.

(1) NIGHTINGALES SING steps out over a mile on debut. May be worth watching in the market.

(12) DYMONDIA showed up well over course and distance in her second start and has a chance on that showing.

Race 3 (1,900m)

(4) IMAGINABLE is a lightly raced four-year-old and should go big again.

(1) MASTER OF THE TURF showed good improvement at his second start and the step-up in trip should suit.

(5) OCEAN PALACE takes on males but has found the money in all three of her starts. Strong chance.

(7) HEROIC POWER has come on with every start. Primed for this.

Race 4 (2,200m)

(4) RECKLESS LOVE and (1) DIANA THE HUNTRESS do battle once again. Both can still improve on their last-start efforts.

(5) LEOPARD LADY is seldom far off them but is struggling for her second win. The step-up in trip could help along with her light weight.

(8) COLUMBIA ROAD just held off Leopard Lady when they last met and did improve in blinkers.

Race 5 (1,200m)

(4) HARLEY’S FATE has not been far behind when taking on stronger at recent outings. From a good draw, the gelding looks to be in the right company.

(2) BUSTER KEATON was a narrowly beaten favourite last time. He takes a slight rise in class but goes well this course and distance.

(7) THE GLIDING FISH is down in class. Form was steady before that.

(9) INTREPID has been showing recent improvement and can finish in the money.

Race 6 (1,200m)

(1) WINTER GAMES finished over two lengths off Sanderingham Summit in the Group 2 Golden Horseshoe. Well drawn.

(3) CANADIAN SUMMER has not finished further back than second in her eight starts.

(6) AFRICAN SKYLINE will be looking to snap a string of four second placings and go one better. Blinkers come off.

(11) GLADATORIAN has run two smart races in top company, but does have a big weight and a wide draw to contend with.

Race 7 (1,600m)

(2) MEXICAN PETE won both of his starts easily. Takes to the turf for the first time, but, from a good draw, he can keep his clean sheet.

(1) CANFORD ICE and (6) NAVAJO NATION are smart, with the latter the pick off his maiden win.

(8) STRATHCLYDE won well on debut. Step-up in trip suits.

Race 8 (1,400m)

(1) DOWN BY THE RIVER copped a hefty seven-pound penalty for running seventh, beaten six lengths in a Group 1 at the end of last season. Before that he was a comfortable maiden winner and looks progressive.

(2) MASTER JOSH was touched off by (8) WYLIE RILEY when they last met. Alyson Wright’s gelding is now 1kg better off with his rival which should be enough to turn the tables.

(5) WINTER BARON has improved in blinkers and, with a 4kg claimer aboard, he should be right there.