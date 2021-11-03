Sunset, Gold Cut catch the eye

Deception (No. 2) beating Gold Cut in the first of six trials at Kranji yesterday morning.

Should Gold Cut and Sunset fulfil their obligations and face the starter on Saturday, you could be doing yourself a favour by having a saver on both these runners.

The pair were at the trials yesterday morning and, while both were beaten into second spot in their respective sprints, there was plenty to like about the way they handled the Poly 1,000m.

First off in the opening trial was Gold Cut. From the stables of bang-in-form trainer Tim Fitzsimmons, Gold Cut is a four-year-old by Reward For Effort.

He was having an Official Race Trial yesterday and passed with flying colours.

Ridden by Rizuan Shafiq, Gold Cut showed speed out of the gates and led his three rivals into the home stretch.

The Mark Walker-trained Deception, who stayed behind the pace and was third on straightening, threw his hat into the ring at the 250m mark and charged home to score an impressive win.

As for Gold Cut, he threw in the towel and settled for second spot, holding off the Shane Baertschiger-trained Just Because, who challenged late.

Gold Cut has been entered for the very competitive Open Maiden over 1,000m.

It features the likes of that very-talented Konan and the Walker-trained pair of High Water and Our Final Offer.

But, as we saw, Gold Cut should be up to the task. He will appreciate the sharp sprint and the race could be the start of something good for Gold Stable.

As for Sunset, he was third at the 600m mark and third on straightening.

In the saddle, A'Isisuhairi Kasim waited to let him loose and, when he did at the 200m mark, he put on a show.

Alas, Jeram Gold, from Donna Logan's yard, had too much in the tank and Sunset had to settle for second.

Sunset was having his third trial. He won his last one on Oct 26. That was after beating just one home on debut.

A strikingly handsome grey, Sunset went under the hammer for $100,000 and arrived at Kranji in March this year.

He is entered for the Restricted Maiden event over 1,200m. It's an interesting affair with the likely favourites being Dabble, Super Incredible and, perhaps, Bingo Master.

Watch out for Sunset when the field fans out for that lung-bursting run to the line. He'll be right in the mix.

While not entered for Saturday's action, Katak must be followed in his next start - which could be the Singapore Gold Cup.

After taking second to Hard Too Think in the recently concluded Queen Elizabeth II Cup, Katak was a stylish winner in Trial 4.

Ridden by Matthew Kellady, he stalked the pace set by Ironchamp and hit the front at the furlong marker.

He then held off a strong challenge from Kharisma (Marc Lerner) to win by a neck. Mr Malek was third.

Katak, who is a South African-bred entire, came with a big reputation and has yet to realise his full potential.

Then again, trainer Ricardo Le Grange has been patient with his charge and, as they say, the best is yet to come.