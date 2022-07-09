Super Axiom hard to catch

The speedy Super Axiom should lead in Race 9 and prove the one to catch.

RACE 1 (1,200M)

6 Inspiring City was inconvenienced in the run home on debut. He can make amends.

5 Superb Move has done enough to suggest that he is moving in the right direction. The value bet.

2 Happy Won will be strongly supported and rightly so. He comes from the right barn.

1 Forever Friends can improve again. Keep safe.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

7 Lucky Ruby should roll forward with his speed. He could take some running down under the in-form Matthew Chadwick.

9 Wisdom Patch mixes his form but has shown ability on the dirt. He won well two runs back and has proven himself in this grade.

1 Quadruple Double gets a handy claim and should relish the class drop. He has done well on the dirt.

3 Happy Tango has the runs on the board.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

6 Chicken Dance delivered a strong effort for second last time. He should go one better.

2 Turbo Power should improve second-up after his debut sixth. Zac Purton sticks aboard and any progress should see him go close.

1 Proud Dragon has shown enough class to score in this grade. But the big weight is a hindrance,

5 Country Treasure is next best.

RACE 4 (1,600M)

3 Shanghai Power is racing well to suggest that another win is nearing. If he gets to the lead, he could prove quite difficult to reel in.

12 Grand Power surprised two runs back and has held his form. He is in with a chance.

11 Run Des Run is a big brute of a horse. But he is in sound-enough form and will get his chance on the speed for Antoine Hamelin.

6 El Valiente has consistency on his side. Do not discount.

RACE 5 (1,200M)

5 Universal Horizon has done enough to suggest he could figure strongly in his Hong Kong debut. He has a handy gate to ensure he gets every chance.

3 Sweet Diamond is after back-to-back wins and breaks favourably from Gate 2 under Alexis Badel. He is well weighted.

12 Smart Folks turned his form around last start but he can mix it at times. He is worth including.

1 California Vanes is the likely favourite. But he has to overcome a wide draw and a hefty weight.

RACE 6 (1,600M)

8 Woodfire Bro has mixed his form but has shown plenty of early form. If he can offset the wide gate, he can score his first win.

2 Palace Pal is rolling towards a first win also. The wide gate makes it hard, too. But he should find himself in midfield to have a chance.

1 Let’s Do It mixes his form but is edging ever so close to a maiden win. The retention of Purton bears close watching.

3 King Tourbillon is progressing well. He is a tidy little stayer.

RACE 7 (1,400M)

12 Plikclone has trouble maintaining his consistency. Still, on his day, he knows what it is all about. The inside draw, the booking of Hamelin and the low weight should offer him every chance.

6 Tycoon Jewellery narrowly missed last start. He is on an upward trajectory and a win is close.

10 Boom Stitch has done well when ridden close to the speed. If he does that, look out for him.

11 Get The Monies is improving. He is worth supporting on a win and place line.

RACE 8 (1,200M)

9 Beauty Charge rattled home from the rear on debut. Expect improvement. He should get his chance with a closer run in transit.

3 Brilliant Way is consistent. He should produce another winning performance.

7 Reve Parisien has a bit of class. He gets his opportunity.

6 Smart Idea has the runs and wins on the board this term. He just needs to translate that form from Happy Valley to Sha Tin.

RACE 9 (1,200M)

9 Super Axiom will roll forward, as he always does, from the good draw. With an early lead, he should be able to run this group along at a pace to suit and score.

10 Jolly Ruler slots in light. With further development, he can contend the top placings.

7 Valiant Elegance is another who should settle close to the speed. He also has his chance.

8 Call Me Teddy mixes his form but is worth consideration.

RACE 10 (1,400M)

2 Master Montaro will improve returning to Sha Tin, after finishing down the field at Happy Valley. He loves this course and distance.

7 Keefy is chasing back-to-back wins. Another bold effort is expected with improvement.

4 Sauvestre is a two-time winner in town. He is classy and should be competitive again.

11 Private Rocket has returned to his best. Watch out.

- Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club