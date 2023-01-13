Super Fast hard to catch

Race 1 (1,950m)

(1) LA DREAMER was narrowly beaten on a soft track last start. The mare can go one better.

(8) IF YOU SAY SO is lightly raced and her best effort has been over ground on this track.

Trainer Kumaran Naidoo has two strong chances in (2) CRY FREEDOM and (3) LUCIA POPPOVA. Cry Freedom is improving steadily.



Race 2 (1,600m)

(1) PARIS RAIN is lightly raced and has also improved with each outing.

(3) POWER STAR was beaten narrowly last time. He has thrived and has a nice barrier.

(8) HARLEY STREET jumps to a trip that looks more suited to his pedigree and must come into all calculations.

(11) ZABADAK is another that improved nicely second-up. He must have a strong chance.



Race 3 (1,000m)

(8) SUPER FAST has put in two smart efforts. He is the horse to beat with further progress.

(2) TWICE THE TRINITY made marked improvement over this course and distance last start. The gelding looks ready to score.

(1) GOLD ENSIGN has shown up well in two starts over this course and distance. He is worth taking a chance on with the blinkers off.

(4) AXEL COLLINS is back over what looks like his best course and distance. Must have a decent chance.



Race 4 (1,000m)

(4) ISN’T SHE BONNY has run two crackers on this course. The drop in trip should suit. The one to beat.

(12) RIO SUPREMO was chasing points in the Hollywood Sizzling Challenge and the blinkers saw her improve to finish second.

(9) WILLOW CREEK was not far back on debut when well supported. Another to consider.

(3) NABIAS came in for solid market support on debut but finished last. The run can be ignored. She looks better than that.



Race 5 (2,400m)

(9) TWICE GOLDEN loves this course and distance. Narrowly beaten last start, the gelding can score again.

(5) RUN TO DENMARK stays well and may just have needed his last start after returning from a break.

(2) SUNDAY ISLAND goes well over the trip. Strong chance.

(6) WITH PLEASURE won well on the Poly last start. The four-year-old goes well this trip and the stable is in form.



Race 6 (1,750m)

(8) DAWNOFANEWDAY takes on the males but has competed against useful fields. She steps up in trip and looks more than competitive.

(9) QUEUE WING was a very easy last-start winner. The gelding should put in another top showing.

(3) AQUAE SULIS is a big strong filly who should enjoy the weight off her back. Can upset.

(7) ARCTIC TUNE has been knocking on the door, finding one to beat in his last two starts.



Race 7 (1,200m)

(8) BEECHAMWOOD BOY has competed against stronger rivals. He finished second and third in his last two starts. The horse to beat.

(6) NORTHERN WARRIOR goes well over this course and distance. With a 1.5kg allowance, he must have a strong chance.

(4) EDDIE THE MOVER has been trying further. He should be competitive with a run back from a short break.

(1) TRIBUTE TO YOU was not far back in his handicap debut and can still improve.



Race 8 (1,000m)

(9) IRFAANS BOY was an inspired gamble last time when second. He can make amends.

(12) SABATINI is a smart filly. The stable is confident of a top showing.

(6) WINTER BARON won well enough last run although the form has not quite held up. But he gets a drop in class.

(2) RENAISSANCE MAN is lightly raced and can finish in the money.