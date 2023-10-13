Super Impact returns to NZ

Super Impact (Jake Bayliss) recording his only win in seven starts at Kranji on Sept 24, 2022. He did, however, boast two placings at the elite level. But, plagued by injury, he is returning to New Zealand soon.

It is amazing how one year in racing can make a lot of difference.

This time in 2022, trainer Donna Logan was right in the thick of Cup-racing action with either Minister or Super Impact.

Minister can be hit-and-miss, but the 2021 Group 1 Kranji Mile winner was in the right mood in the Group 1 Queen Elizabeth II Cup (1,800m) when third to Prosperous Return.

Five weeks later, the US-bred completely flopped in the Group 1 Singapore Gold Cup (2,00m). But, luckily for Logan, she had Super Impact’s second to Hongkong Great to cheer her up.

The two majors return as the last two legs of the reinstated Singapore Triple Crown series in 2023, while the Group 1 Raffles Cup (1,600m) is back as the first leg.

With Minister not mending his roguish ways, and getting transferred to Daniel Meagher, anyway, Logan could still count on Super Impact for a busy 2024.

A solitary Class 3 win in seven starts does not make for eye-popping stats for the New Zealand-bred son of Real Impact.

But two of his three placings came in two iconic races. Other than finishing runner-up in the Singapore Gold Cup, he also ran third to Lim’s Kosciuszko in the Group 1 Singapore Derby (1,800m).

Such credentials made him a shoo-in for all the middle-distance features in the new season.

However, that late Gold Cup charge under visiting New Zealand jockey Michael Dee was to be his farewell to Singapore racing.

Not many would have foreseen such a promising local career cut short. Sightings of Super Impact on the tracks since June, even breezing up a few times, had suggested he was on the comeback trail.

But a no-show in the Raffles Cup and Saturday’s Group 1 Queen Elizabeth II Cup were clues those plans might have gone astray.

Logan confirmed that the recurrence of an old injury left connections with no other choice but to send him back to New Zealand.

“Super Impact got injured after the Gold Cup. He strained his tendon, and we gave him a good lengthy layoff,” she said.

“He came back around June, he even galloped again. But he had another injury, though it was on a new spot on the same injured leg.

“We could have kept him here for another 12 months for next year’s big races. But the vets told us that the slightest tear in the tendon would likely set him back again.

“So, we’re sending him to the New Zealand paddocks to continue his racing career there.

“But we’re still waiting to export him as there are quarantine protocols to sort out.”

Recent high-profile stable transfers could have still kept Logan in Triple Crown calculations, but it was not meant to be.

Freshly moved from Steven Burridge, old stager Countofmontecristo will have his first run for the Kiwi trainer in the $85,000 Class 2 race (1,400m) on the undercard.

Joe Singh’s 10-time winner under Michael Clements and once-Australian-based runner is entered in the Singapore Gold Cup. By skipping the QEII Cup, maybe he was opting for a softer road to gold.

It turned out the 10-year-old’s nomadic life was not in its last chapter.

“Count will run for me this week, but he is booked for Malaysia. What he does next is a question mark,” said Logan.

Cavalry, who joined her upon Clements’ stable closure, is big-race material as well, but the former Taupo Cup winner bled – and was also just transiting.

“The Falcon horses just left my stable,” said Logan.

“Besides, Cavalry bled after his last start. So he was already out.”

Sixth on the log on 27 winners, Logan is far from her 2022 runner-up finish on 59 winners.

From her nine Saturday runners, Artillery in the $75,000 Novice race (1,200m) is probably her best bullet to bump up her tally.

“He’s drawn (in two) to get a nice trip, and he’s also well weighted,” she said.

“His statistics around the 1,200m are very good. He ran one of the quickest sectionals at his last run.

“But he was five lengths off further than he should’ve been. It was one of (former apprentice) Yusoff’s (Fadzli) worst rides.”

