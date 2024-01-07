Super Salute gives Lim first Group triumph

The Richard Lim-trained Super Salute (Manoel Nunes) wearing Lucky Jinsha down to take the Group 3 New Year Cup (1,200m) on Jan 6. Pacific Emperor (Vlad Duric) snuck up on the rail, but had to settle for third.

Super Salute’s courageous win in the $110,000 Group 3 New Year Cup (1,200m) on Jan 6 rewarded Richard Lim with his first feature success as a trainer.

As a jockey, Lim was already on the roll of honour. The most memorable trophy was earned with King And King in the 2006 Group 2 Queen Elizabeth II Cup – and presented by the late monarch herself.

Since he began training in 2022, the Group breakthrough, however, has proven elusive.

But if there were to be a horse to give the 42-year-old naturalised Singaporean that deserved first honour, it had to be Super Salute.

Not only is the I Am Invincible five-year-old by far the best horse under his barn roof, he also boasts the right credentials.

Already a Group 2 EW Barker Trophy (1,400m) and Group 3 Silver Bowl (1,400m) winner when trained by Lim’s former boss, Jason Lim (no relation), Super Salute had already been knocking on the elite door for the new handler.

The first bid at Group glory could not be a higher-profile assignment than the Group 1 Singapore Derby (1,800m). But there was to be no fairy-tale ending with Golden Monkey proving too good that day.

Super Salute then treaded water a little, with his win tally stuck at No. 7. But he finally bounced back at his last start in a Class 1 race (1,400m) on Dec 17.

With Lim’s stable star peaking at the right time, the New Year Cup fitted the bill, even if the handicap conditions were daunting.

On 58.5kg, Super Salute gave weight to gun sorts like Pacific Emperor and Major King, and as much as 8.5kg and 6.5kg to speedsters like Akhtar and Lucky Jinsha respectively.

That first silverware was anything but easy pickings. If the Penang-born Lim could finally hold one aloft on Jan 6, he owed it largely to his horse’s sheer will to win.

A huge shockwave nearly rocked Kranji when $298 longshot Lucky Jinsha (Zyrul Nor Azman), carrying only 50kg, pinched a break at the 300m with a hard-ridden Super Salute struggling to put an indent into the margin.

The early efforts to come across from an awkward gate (11) probably proved costly.

But regular partner Manoel Nunes did not give up. The Brazilian conjured up one final lunge at the post, with the $13 joint-favourite (with Pacific Emperor) lifting on cue to score by a head.

“I’m very happy I won my first Group race as a trainer. Credit to Nunes who has done a lot of work on this horse,” said Lim.

“I thought we were gone, maybe he would just hang on for second place. But, luckily, he got there.

“He’ll now go to the Fortune Bowl. The 1,400m on turf will suit him even better.”

The New Year Cup and Fortune Bowl are both Group 3 events making their comeback after a three-year hiatus. They are, however, only one-offs as Singapore racing closes down for good after Oct 5.

While the New Year Cup used to be held on Jan 1, the Fortune Bowl ushers in the second day of the Lunar New Year – on Feb 11 in 2024.

“It’ll be a stronger field with better-quality horses,” said Nunes.

“But we’ll enjoy today’s win. This horse is amazing, he’s got such a great will to win.

“Lucky Jinsha was probably not the horse I thought we would be chasing down today. But, when we let him go, he got a soft lead, I then knew he’d be hard to run down.

“I know Lucky Jinsha very well as I used to ride him. He always tries 100 per cent when he leads.

“I was also worried about the 8.5kg pull in weights. But Super Salute has such a big heart, he will try his very best till the end.

“Actually, he should have won the Merlion Trophy (third), but he never travelled well that day.

“It wasn’t really the plan to go forward today, as he can have barrier issues. Sometimes, he jumps well, sometimes, he jumps slowly.

“I was concerned about his wide barrier, but, today, he broke very quickly. You can actually ride him anywhere, he’s very honest.”

While the five-time Singapore champion jockey kicked off his 2024 campaign in his customary prolific style with a four-timer (Golden Brown, Lord’s Command and Flying Nemo also won), the louder message hailed from third-season trainer Lim.

Besides the feature race watershed moment, he claimed the trainer’s honours with a treble (The Shadow and Lord’s Command also won) to take the premiership lead for the first time, on a day when reigning champion trainer Jason Ong fired blanks.

Granted, it was only the first day of hostilities, but a first five-timer for Lim on Dec 17 had already put the writing on the wall that he may well figure among the favourites to the title race – the last – in 2024.

manyan@sph.com.sg