Super Salute set to make amends

Trainer Jason Lim is not getting ahead of himself as Super Salute lines up in Race 8, a Class 4 1,200m race, on Saturday in a bid to atone for his disastrous Kranji debut on Sept 17

A flying start was widely anticipated at the much-vaunted Super Salute’s debut.

But trainer Jason Lim’s Australian import followed the script a little too literally – and at the wrong end of the race.

He fly-jumped at the start of the Class 4 1,200m race on Sept 17, leaping so high that jockey Bernardo Pinheiro must have wondered later how he still had his head where it was meant to be.

The Brazilian jockey’s skullcap did strike the overhead structure of his barrier No. 6 but, luckily, not a few inches lower.

In September 2020, top Melbourne jockey Dwayne Dunn was less lucky in a similar barrier mishap at Moonee Valley racecourse. His horse Shot Of Irish reared as the start was effected, with Dunn’s head also smacking into the frame.

Like Pinheiro, the multiple Group 1-winning jockey continued to ride. While the Brazilian got away with only a slipped silk cap and a beaten favourite, a groggy Dunn was a lot worse for wear after he completed the race and finished a long last. Till now, he has not fully recovered from the head concussion and may not get back in the saddle again. Super Salute himself ran a blinder, oblivious of his rider’s close shave.

After blowing the start, he was able to rail through a saloon passage along the fence to slide right onto the back of leader and eventual winner Amazing M.

Favourite backers had all but given up hope but held their breath when a 100-1 recovery suddenly looked on the cards. But they soon took a reality check. Super Salute tried bravely but not much petrol was left in the tank after the early shenanigans.

He still boxed on for fourth place around 1 3/4 lengths off Amazing M.

To Lim, the Alan N John Stable-owned debutant was a certainty beaten.

The Singaporean handler was not totally caught off guard by the vertical getaway but said it was quite literally more of a sliding doors moment.

“I didn’t expect him to do that. He was well behaved at his barrier trials although I know he does have a temperament. He can be hot and nervous,” said Lim.

“But at his first run, I think he was so eager to jump. He was loaded in second and Bernardo said he reared twice inside the barriers while waiting.

“Unfortunately, the third time he did it, the gates opened at the same time, and that’s when he reared. “Horses who rear so badly at the start don’t usually do what he did in that race afterwards. Something also gave him a check around the bend.” On that luckless run and improved barrier manners at his trial – an easy third to Sure Will Do on Oct 11 – the I Am Invincible four-year-old formerly known as Construct in Australia is, on paper, hard to beat in Saturday’s $50,000 Class 4 race (1,200m) on Polytrack.

The second-up syndrome is another pitfall that could deny the one-time Kembla Grange winner (1,200m) better luck. But the enlistment of Manoel Nunes’ safe pair of hands gives that extra confidence.

“All along, Nunes was meant to ride him. But when he got injured, I put Pinheiro on in his trials and at his first start,” said Lim.

“Win, lose or draw, Nunes was always going to ride him second-up and stay right through. He rode him at that barrier test he had to pass, and he jumped well this time.

“I will make a request that the horse be loaded last this time but I still can’t be 100 per cent sure he will jump good on race day.

“He may be in a hurry to race again. Let’s see how he goes.

“I’m quite happy with his wide gate, to be honest. He can take a sit from off the pace and, hopefully, he can come home.” Should he not, worthy challengers are not in short supply. Nemesis Amazing M has again drawn barrier No. 1, King Zoustar had to burn the candle at both ends from a wide barrier at his last start and recent trial winner Rocky could be the improver here despite the rise in class.

Super Salute boasts a Group 1 Blue Diamond Stakes (1,200m) start, albeit unplaced, on his CV.

But after the debut debacle, Lim would rather stay conservative.

“I don’t expect too much from him. I just take it one race at a time,” said Lim.

“I’ll stick to Polytrack for now, but I’ll definitely try him on turf one day.”