Super Salute shines

Super Salute (Manoel Nunes) dashing clear to capture the Group 3 Silver Bowl (1,400m) on June 11 for his seventh Kranji win.

Super Salute’s most recent runs have been over the mile and the longer distance of 1,800m.

He carried himself well in both races, finishing second to Golden Monkey in the Group 2 Stewards’ Cup on July 2 and third to that same nemesis in the Group 1 Singapore Derby on July 23.

Yes, he was not out of his depth in both races and the stake money he collected for his connections, the Alan N John Stable, was substantial.

But the big one is yet to come and the two “long” races might serve him well when he lines up in Sunday’s $300,000 Lion City Cup over the 1,200m on grass.

Formerly with Jason Lim and now under the care of Richard Lim, after the former was disqualified over a steroid case, Super Salute had a good stretch out on the training track on Tuesday morning.

On that showing, he could be Lim’s standard bearer in the Group 1 sprint where the trainer will also saddle General Command, who notched his fifth success in his last start.

Back to that morning hit-out and Super Salute had his regular rider, four-time Singapore champion Manoel Nunes, in the saddle when running the 600m in an easy and fluid 41.8sec.

There was no hustle and bustle, and the son of I Am Invincible did all that was necessary.

Now a five-year-old, Super Salute has been paying for his keep ever since he arrived on May 30, 2022.

That was after he raced 15 times in Australia, where he picked up a winner’s cheque and a couple more for finishing second and third in respectable company.

While Super Salute has recently been racing over longer trips, he will not be at any disadvantage over the 1,200m.

Indeed, he might even relish it – and we know he is not averse to shorter distances.

Roll back to the early days of his Kranji career and we have Super Salute winning over the 1,200m at his second start.

He followed it up with another win on Nov 5.

What came next propelled Super Salute into the upper echelon at Kranji and made him, well, a superstar among racegoers.

That was when he strung together five more wins to make it seven in a row – five of them were over the Group 1 Lion City Cup trip of 1,200m.

The other two were over the 1,400m, both feature events.

They were the Group 2 EW Barker Trophy and Group 3 Silver Bowl.

He beat Golden Monkey easily on both occasions.

Yes, right now Lim’s Kosciuszko, Mr Malek and Golden Monkey are the horses on most people’s lips.

But, if any horse is to spoil the party, it could be Super Salute.

So what about Lim’s Kosciuszko, Golden Monkey and Mr Malek?

Well, Kranji’s favourite galloper was not out on the training track, but Mr Malek and Golden Monkey did a spot of cantering before being trotted back to their stalls.

Both Mr Malek and Golden Monkey will be shooting for a hat-trick of wins and they will have loads of friends at the betting windows.

As will Kharisma.

He, too, worked well. He ran the 600m in a relaxed 39.9. Marc Lerner did the steering.

Prepared by Stephen Gray, Kharisma gets into the Lion City Cup reckoning on the back of a stylish win in the Group 3 Rocket Man Sprint over the 1,200m on Aug 6.

A seven-year-old by Mossman, Kharisma can still land a few blows.

Whether or not they will be sufficient to knock out the heavyweights is still left to be seen.

But, with the Gray yard in good form, Kharisma could add the icing to the cake.

The same could be said of City Gold Star.

Trainer David Kok has been having an excellent run with his string and City Gold Star has shown enough on the track to suggest that he will not be intimidated.

The five-year-old had an easy time on the training track, clocking 43.1.

But that was just a “loosening up” gallop and, come Sunday, he will have a lot in the tank.

City Gold Star knows what it is like to win races.

He has already done it twice from four appearances at Kranji – both were over the 1,200m on grass.

And when putting together that last win on July 23, he clocked a fast 1min 08.72sec.

If you are looking for a roughie to spice up those novelty bets in the Lion City Cup, City Gold Star might just fit the bill.