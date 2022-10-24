Super Salute simply superior second-up

Manoel Nunes extracting the best out of Super Salute (No. 2) in the Class 4 race over 1,200m on Saturday.

The nerves, be it for horse or trainer, have still not fully settled, but Super Salute was able to channel his raw energy into an early Kranji breakthrough on Saturday.

The much-hyped Australian import blundered badly at his Singapore debut on Sept 17, a victim of his own edginess in the barriers.

He fly-jumped when the gates opened, losing several lengths, but made a remarkable recovery to run a smack-up fourth.

Without surprise, the former Peter and Paul Snowden-trained Group 1 Blue Diamond Stakes (1,200m) runner (when he raced as Construct) was bundled off to a barrier test on Oct 11.

In an encouraging sign, he did not turn a hair in the pens.

But Jason Lim must have thought it was back to the drawing board when the I Am Invincible four-year-old played up again before the running of Saturday’s $50,000 Class 4 race over 1,200m on the Polytrack.

Plenty of clammy hands were clutching the $9 win tickets, but you could have heard a collective sigh of relief when he jumped on terms.

They were not quite out of the woods, though.

After steering clear of the early fight for supremacy by settling his mount worse than midfield, jockey Manoel Nunes boldly plotted the widest path when he released the handbrakes from the 500m.

In the twinkling of an eye, Super Salute mustered speed while swinging out the widest – six deep around the home turn.

As the leaders shortened strides, Super Salute rose to the top with the winning post in sight. But King Zoustar (Jake Bayliss), on the inside, and useful mare Harry Dream (Ibrahim Mamat), on the outside, would not let him give the slip.

Try as they might, they had to bow to Super Salute’s superiority. Harry Dream took the runner-up spot, ½-length away, with King Zoustar in third, another ½-length adrift. The winning time was 1min 11.18sec for the 1,200m on the all-weather track.

“The horse was still rearing up in the barriers. He hasn’t put it together yet. Once he does, he’ll turn into a nice horse,” said Lim.

“I got him online from Peter Snowden. He came with good credentials but I think he’ll be an even better horse next season.”

Though Nunes was at his first ride aboard the former one-time Kembla Grange winner, he has clocked many man-hours behind the scenes.

“I’ve spent some time on this horse but couldn’t ride him at his first start (Bernardo Pinheiro did) as I had not come back (from injury) yet,” said the Brazilian jockey.

“He had some issues in the barriers at that first start. He was nervous, missed the kick and jumped in the air.

“Today, he had another horse beside him and was still a bit nervous. He was going up and down but the starter did a good job to open the gates at the right time.

“The race looked to have plenty of speed on. I didn’t want to use him too much at the beginning as he was travelling very well.

“I know Harry Dream has a good finish and would be the main danger but, when I switched to the outside, he was too good for her and the rest.

“Next season, I think he can go further. He’s not fully acclimatised. When he is, he can go further.

“He’s a lovely horse who will win a few more races here.”