Super Salutes in EW Barker

Super Salute (Manoel Nunes) striding away to a stellar victory in the Group 2 EW Barker Trophy (1,400m) on Sunday. ST PHOTO: SYAMIL SAPARI

Singaporean trainer Jason Lim was lost for words after Super Salute gave him his first feature success in the $150,000 Group 2 EW Barker Trophy (1,400m) on Sunday.

“I’m speechless. This is my first Group win,” said Lim, as well-wishers congratulated him on his way to the Kranji winner’s enclosure.

“I’m very emotional as my owners are with me. I’d like to thank the two Alans, Alan John and Alan Loo, for forking out A$110,000 (S$98,200) to buy this horse.

“I’m overly excited. I really don’t know what to say.”

At that moment, the 41-year-old must have seen flashbacks of his tough slog in the unforgiving industry he chose as a career.

From starting from scratch as a track rider in the Australian outback at Murwillumbah when he was only 23 in 2004 to the day he obtained his trainer’s licence from the Singapore Turf Club in 2019, Lim must have felt the sacrifice had been well worth it when he finally held aloft his first trophy.

More so when he has not really put the bridle on any world beaters thus far – until Super Salute walked into his barn in 2022.

While a record of one win in provincial Kembla Grange did not scream Group-winning material, the I Am Invincible four-year-old soon became Lim’s poster boy of his well-documented online shopping spree through Inglis Digital.

After atoning for a disastrous debut with five wins in a row, Super Salute deservedly earned a first shot at Group glory in Sunday’s handicap feature, a perfect prelude towards his main objective, the Singapore Four-Year-Old Challenge coming up in June.

All week, the race – which was returning after a two-year hiatus – had been billed as a two-horse race between Super Salute and Tim Fitszimmons’ 2022 champion three-year-old Golden Monkey.

When the gun duo swept past race leader Mr Black Back (Ronnie Stewart), the stage was set for the mouth-watering clash the whole of Kranji had been hoping for.

Manoel Nunes and Simon Kok threw the kitchen sinks at Super Salute and Golden Monkey respectively. But, with the two horses on level terms at 54.5kg, pound for pound, it was the superior horseflesh who rose to the top.

Super Salute ($15) relentlessly pulled away from his main rival to hit the wire with 1 3/4 lengths to spare. The $13 favourite dug deep to deny his stablemate Mr Black Back second place by a ½-length.

The winning time was a slick 1min 21.26sec for the 1,400m on the long course.

Super Salute was actually slow out of the gates yet again, and was trapped three deep.

But Lim has learned over time to deal with such Super Salute setbacks by just trusting his own eyes.

“He was slow again but I wasn’t worried as he has a high cruising speed. Nunes pushed him forward to a favourable position,” he said.

“Nunes was able to get a bit of cover and managed to reserve his energy. When he kicked clear in the straight, I was shivering as he had used a bit of petrol to get there.

“I was just hoping he would hang on, but he kept kicking. He ran a very good time.

“This horse keeps improving with every race.”

The hope is to see him make further headway when the 4YO series kicks off with the Group 3 Silver Bowl (1,400m) on June 11.

“He won’t run until the first leg. I will keep him ticking over until June,” said Lim.

While Nunes is more used to big-race glory than Lim, it has actually taken him almost 5½ years to knock in his 24th “black type” win.

The Brazilian ace was away from Singapore between 2018 and 2021, and only returned in 2022.

“It’s a big thrill to win a Group race after so long,” said the four-time Singapore champion jockey, whose last Kranji feature win came aboard Nova Strike in the 2017 Group 3 Colonial Chief Stakes.

“During the race, I couldn’t get in behind Golden Monkey as there were two horses on my inside.

“This horse is so intelligent. Even though he was three wide, he travelled so relaxed throughout.”

At the prize presentation, Loo was pinching himself as he lived out the dream of all horse owners.

“I’ve been a racing fan for a long time. I used to be a track rider and I was good friends with (Melbourne Cup-winning jockey) Michael Clarke,” said Loo.

“I used to own horses in Ipoh and I also have Supermax with Jason, but Super Salute is by far the best horse I’ve had.”

Sunday's Singapore Results: