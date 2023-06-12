Super Salute's super seven in Silver Bowl

The Jason Lim-trained Super Salute (Manoel Nunes) dashing clear to take out the Group 3 Silver Bowl (1,400m) at Kranji on Sunday. ST PHOTO: SHAHRIYA YAHAYA

Trainer Jason Lim could not quite grapple with the rush of mixed emotions hitting him after his stable star Super Salute won a second Group race on Sunday.

The drawn face told the story of the harrowing times he has gone through of late, but the Singaporean handler was still able to deliver a befitting post-race victory speech.

“Seriously, I’m very happy to win this race for the people, for the owners, for the staff after all the problems we’ve had in the last week,” he said.

On Monday, the Government announced that the Singapore Turf Club would close down after it reclaims the 120ha of land occupied by the racecourse at Kranji.

The closure could have sidetracked Lim, but he still managed to focus on Super Salute’s bid for a seventh win in a row in the first leg of the Singapore Four-Year Challenge, the $110,000 Group 3 Silver Bowl (1,400m).

During the race, Lim’s only cause for concern was when the son of I Am Invincible faced the breeze after he could not tuck in with cover from barrier No. 4.

“I was a bit worried when he had no cover, but once he hits the front, he’s very hard to get past,” said Lim who was collecting his second Group success after the same Super Salute won the Group 2 EW Barker Trophy (1,400m) at his last start on April 23.

“I left it to (Manoel) Nunes. I don’t need to tell him what to do, he knows the horse well.”

The Brazilian ace again turned in another supremely confident steer. It was his sixth win with the Alan N John Stable-owned gelding.

“I thought I had my main rivals covered. I rode him behind Marc’s (Lerner) horse (Invincible Tycoon) and I know I had (Mark) Zahra’s horse (Golden Monkey) behind me,” said Nunes.

“You can put him anywhere. In that small field, I rode him like he was the best horse in the field.”

Backed down to skinny odds of $6, Super Salute scored by 1¼ lengths in 1min 21.40sec for the 1,400m on the short course. Invincible Tycoon hung on for third place, another ½-length away.

“After today, I’ll just keep the horse ticking over until the second leg,” said Lim. “This is a horse who clearly has the heart to fight.”

The second leg is the Group 2 Stewards’ Cup (1,600m) on July 2, while the grand final, the Group 1 Singapore Derby (1,800m) comes up on July 23.

Nunes said that the mile should not be beyond Super Salute, but he would prefer to wait for the Stewards’ Cup run to have a better idea about any stamina for a horse who was fundamentally a sprinter.

“I think he can get the 1,600m, but we still have to see how he takes the next leg,” said Nunes.

“From there, we’ll get an idea if he can run out the Derby distance.

“He’s the right horse to be on. But he can still improve.”

Sunday's Singapore Results: sgres12.pdf