Super start for trainer Pierre Ng

HONG KONG – Fulfilling a long-held ambition, Pierre Ng notched his first career victory in spectacular fashion with 30-1 outsider Super Commander at Happy Valley on Wednesday night.

It was only his ninth runner after almost breaking through at Sha Tin’s season opener on Sunday, when his stable produced a string of creditable results.

He had a second, two thirds and a fourth.

Ng was elated with Super Commander’s performance under South African Luke Ferraris.

“It’s a very good feeling to get my first winner. The horse did surprise us a little bit,” said the son of successful Hong Kong trainer Peter Ng.

“On the first day, it was about proving to myself whether we were doing the right thing and going the right way and it seemed okay.

“I’m so lucky to get my first winner on the second day and it’s obviously a totally different feeling from when you are an assistant trainer and, of course, prize-money wise as well.”

Ng served as assistant trainer to John Size, Francis Lui and Paul O’Sullivan after a comprehensive grounding abroad. - HKJC