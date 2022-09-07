Super Wealthy looks capable of Cup double

The David Hayes-trained Super Wealthy (No. 9) is a five-time winner in Hong Kong.

HONG KONG – Looking to capture consecutive wins in the Class 1 HKSAR Chief Executive’s Cup Handicap, trainer David Hayes is placing his faith in his Group 3-winning Super Wealthy, when Hong Kong racing returns to Sha Tin on Sunday.

The first of 88 fixtures for the new season is headlined by the traditional HK$3.46 million (S$620,000) feature over 1,200m.

The hotly contested race includes Sky Field, Lucky Sweynesse, Trillion Win and Winning Dreamer.

Victorious first-up last season, Super Wealthy returns for Hayes off the back of a pair of trials at Conghua and Sha Tin, as well as minor surgery at the end of May.

“He’s a very good Sha Tin, 1,200-metre horse. He’s always competed well at the top level and he’s probably been a length off the best,” said Hayes.

“He had a growth on his jaw. It was more cosmetic, it drove me crazy and we basically cut it off.”

Rated 114 after surging 22 points last season, Super Wealthy – by Epaulette – claimed his biggest scalp in the 2021 Group 3 National Day Cup Handicap (1,000m). He beat Sky Field, Lucky Patch and Stronger.

“We backed off him last season with this race in mind. It looks like it’s going to be a good version of the race with the likes of Sky Field and a few others in it.”

Hayes felt Super Wealthy’s untested trial last Friday under Australian jockey Luke Currie was “fair”. After all, it was more about getting his charge to relax.

“He beat Sky Field in the National Day Cup, he had no weight and since then he’s risen to (a rating of) 114, so it’ll probably be a little bit harder with the weight. But there’s no doubt that he’s a proven upper- class horse,” said Hayes.

The winner of over 500 races in Hong Kong, Hayes has armed himself with a fresh-faced team ahead of the coming season. They include Straight Arron and Bon’s A Pearla – both 2023 Four-Year-Old Classic Series potentials.

Bon’s A Pearla is a four-year-old bay filly who arrived as a two-time winner in Australia. She claimed the 2021 Group 2 Thousand Guineas Prelude (1,400m) at Caulfield.

She also placed in the 2022 Group 2 Australian Guineas (1,600m) at Flemington, finishing just over a length behind the classy Hitotsu.

“I’ll be watching the form out of those races in Australia closely, but her third behind Hitotsu was outstanding. That’s what caught my eye,” said Hayes. - HKJC